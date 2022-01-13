Octopus AIM VCT plc

13 January 2022

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 03 January 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 121.5 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 14 January 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 17 December 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295