The Global Sports Technology Market is expected to grow by $ 24.56 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.09% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Technology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207993/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the sports technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of sports technology events and launch of new platforms. In addition, rising number of sports technology events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sports technology market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The sports technology market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• AI ML

• IoT

• AR VR



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing participation in sports tournamentsas one of the prime reasons driving the sports technology market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sports technology market covers the following areas:

• Sports technology market sizing

• Sports technology market forecast

• Sports technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports technology market vendors that include Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE. Also, the sports technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207993/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________