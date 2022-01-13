Commentary on the information published in media

English Estonian

AS Ekspress Grupp confirms as published by Postimees on 12th January 2022, that Estonian Competition Authority has conducted proceedings with Ekspress Grupp based on the application received from AS Piletilevi Group, in relation to ticketing sales platform Piletitasku .

AS Ekspress Grupp will thoroughly examine the content of the compliant and will prepare a response to the Competition Authority.

Ekspress Grupp launched the ticket sales platform Piletitasku in April 2021 in Estonia.

