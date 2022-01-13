2021 Insights on the Worldwide Yacht Charter Industry - Extended Expert Analysis of the Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Market Report Worldwide 2021 - Extended Expert Analysis of Yacht Charter Market and Agencies based on World's Largest Scientific Primary Research - Included COVID-19 Impacts and Emerging Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This yacht charter market report is quite unique, and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, processes, specificities and dynamics.
As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.
Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international questionnaire survey of yacht charter agencies - it is the largest such survey ever performed on this market! In particular, the author conducted a scientifically based research through a specially designed questionnaire that gathered responses from 166 active yacht charter companies in 43 countries from across the globe. To complement this method, an extensive content analysis was also performed on a wider population of over 980 yacht charter agencies from more than 50 countries and 5 continents.
Key Insights:
This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry global overview section, which is particularly useful for the readers who are not familiar with the details of the yacht charter industry. Namely, the yacht charter industry is very specific, and in many ways non-standard, so it can be quite useful to deepen the understanding of its main concepts before proceeding further.
The second section deals with the size and geographical structure of the yacht charter market, in terms of both volume and value. This market has a very peculiar geographical structure, which is fairly different from the mainstream tourism or other related industries. To understand such differences, the most popular yacht charter destinations have been explained and the number of charter yachts in each of them has been provided. In the latter part of this section, the global market value has been calculated and its regional breakdown presented. All calculations are clearly and transparently explained, so that the readers can understand where the actual market value comes from.
The third section explains the core characteristics of major participants in the yacht charter market - i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function. After explaining the role and characteristics of each company type, some very specific industry processes have been outlined.
The fourth section deals with market concentration and market profitability in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on both of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions.
The report then goes on to analyze the geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in each major region. This is followed by relevant conclusions, as well as an explanation of the regional development scenarios, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible modes of development have been explained.
Next, the analysis goes deeper - towards understanding the very fabric of the yacht charter market. The actual differentiation criteria of the active yacht charter agencies have been identified, and for each of the 14 criteria, the relevant classification has been provided, including the explanation of the underlying business models. This extensive section goes indeed deeply into the market structures and provides thorough information necessary for understanding its dynamics. It gives insights into characteristics of various business models, as well as various industry segments, among other details. It also shows the prevalence of different services - both nautical and non-nautical - provided by yacht charter agencies. Last but not least, the section contains relevant examples of external financing obtained by several yacht charter agencies. In total, by analyzing this particular section one can dive deeply into the diverse and dynamic world of yacht charter agencies.
After summarizing all classification dimensions and their key variations, a yacht charter agency positioning framework has been provided, whereby one can visually analyze particular agencies and even compare them. This can be quite useful for decision-making about the particular investments and strategies in the market.
The section that follows deals with the pros and cons of various strategic choices in this market and enables easier comparison between relevant business models, as well as easier decision-making on the key topics.
The examples of the actual companies and their market approach are provided in the following chapter. Seven distinct business models have been presented (which are highly relevant in the context of yacht charter industry), along with the names of actual leading companies that pursue those models. This is followed by a presentation of several emerging types of business models in the sector, which may be particularly indicative of expected future trends.
A special part of the report is dedicated to understanding of the Covid-19 impacts, which have been dramatic in the charter season 2020 and will unquestionably be substantial in the season 2021 as well, but in a different way. This chapter includes, among other information, also the actual statements and opinions of the relevant market participants.
Finally, the report is finishing with an overview (and explanation) of possible future business trends and developments in the yacht charter industry.
Key Advantages
- Compiled by actual yacht charter experts
- Based on the world's largest primary research in the yacht charter industry
- Provides deep insights into the yacht charter business
- Discovers actual market specifics and trends
- Includes topics that go far beyond the common market reports
- Findings from tables & graphs are contextually explained by industry experts
- Contains useful tools for decision-making in the yacht charter business
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- The Unique Market Report
- What Are the Key Insights of this Report?
3. Research Scope and Methods
- Research Steps
- Steps 1-2: Research Preparation
- Steps 3-5: Research Execution
- Additional Information
4. Yacht Charter Market Overview
- Yachts and Yacht Charter
- Main Types of Charters
- Main Types of Yachts
- Sailing Yachts Charter
- Motor Yachts Charter
- Catamarans Charter
- Gulets Charter
5. Yacht Charter Market Size
- Major Yacht Charter Destinations
- European Yacht Charter Destinations
- American Yacht Charter Destinations
- Asian and Other Yacht Charter Destinations
- Worldwide Yacht Charter Destinations Map
- Bareboat and Crewed Yacht Charter Market Size
- Flexibly Crewed Yachts
- Yacht Charter Market Value
- Effects of Covid-19 on Yacht Charter Market Value
- Yacht Charter Market Value Per Region
- Yacht Charter Market Growth
6. Yacht Charter Market Participants
- Charter Fleet Operators
- Yacht Charter Agencies
- Specialization of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Central Booking Systems
- Number of Booking Systems Used
- Popularity of Major Booking Systems
- Common Processes on Yacht Charter Market
7. Market Concentration and Profitability
- Yacht Charter Market Concentration
- Yacht Charter Market Profitability
8. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Number of Yacht Charter Agencies Per Region
- Leading Region'S Drivers
- Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Top European Countries With Yacht Charter Agencies
- Yacht Charter Agencies in Americas
- Regional Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies in Americas
- Yacht Charter Agencies in Asia
- Yacht Charter Agencies in the Pacific Region
- More About Locations of Charter Agencies
- Regional Development Scenarios
9. Types of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Yacht Charter Agencies Differentiation Criteria
- Major Types of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Types by Primary Business
- Share of Primary Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- Primary Yacht Charter Agencies by Region
- Types by Clients Value
- Share of Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies by Region
- Types by Clients Location
- Types by Business Model Focus
- Digital Business Models Prevalence
- Business Model Focus in Relation to Client Segments
- Types by Business Model Logic
- Share of P2P Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- P2P Yacht Charter Agencies by Region
- Types by Level of Specialization
- Types by Charter Destinations
- Types by Boats Offered
- Types by Charter Duration
- Types by Scope
- Types by Special Products
- Prevalence of Special Products
- Types by Extra Services
- Prevalence of Extra Nautical Services
- Prevalence of Extra Non-Nautical Services
- Types by Brand Approach
- Prevalence of Multiple Yacht Charter Brands
- Types by Mode of Financing
- Yacht Charter Agencies With External Financing
- Overview of Criteria and Types
10. Yacht Charter Agency Positioning Framework
11. Pros & Cons of Selected Business Models
- Platform Models Pros & Cons
- Specialization Pros & Cons
- Multiple Brands Pros & Cons
- Extra Services Pros & Cons
12. Interesting Profiles, Features and Examples
- Example 1: High Success With Flotilla Concept
- Example 2: Regatta Agency Concept
- Example 3: Personal Touch Agencies
- Example 4: P2P Hybrid Platforms
- Example 5: Pure P2P Models
- Example 6: Universal Digital Yacht Charter Agencies
- Example 7: Full Service Luxury Yachting Agencies
13. New Emerging Types of Agencies
- Emerging Model Example 1
- Emerging Model Example 2
- Emerging Model Example 3
14. Key Trends and Opportunities
- Understanding Covid-19 Impacts
- Impacts on Season 2020
- Impacts on Season 2021 and Beyond
- Specific Regional Impacts
- Specific Market Adjustments
- Expected Industry Trends
