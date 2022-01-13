2021 Insights on the Worldwide Yacht Charter Industry - Extended Expert Analysis of the Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Market Report Worldwide 2021 - Extended Expert Analysis of Yacht Charter Market and Agencies based on World's Largest Scientific Primary Research - Included COVID-19 Impacts and Emerging Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yacht charter market report is quite unique, and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.

Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, processes, specificities and dynamics.

As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.

Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international questionnaire survey of yacht charter agencies - it is the largest such survey ever performed on this market! In particular, the author conducted a scientifically based research through a specially designed questionnaire that gathered responses from 166 active yacht charter companies in 43 countries from across the globe. To complement this method, an extensive content analysis was also performed on a wider population of over 980 yacht charter agencies from more than 50 countries and 5 continents.

Key Insights:

This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry global overview section, which is particularly useful for the readers who are not familiar with the details of the yacht charter industry. Namely, the yacht charter industry is very specific, and in many ways non-standard, so it can be quite useful to deepen the understanding of its main concepts before proceeding further.

The second section deals with the size and geographical structure of the yacht charter market, in terms of both volume and value. This market has a very peculiar geographical structure, which is fairly different from the mainstream tourism or other related industries. To understand such differences, the most popular yacht charter destinations have been explained and the number of charter yachts in each of them has been provided. In the latter part of this section, the global market value has been calculated and its regional breakdown presented. All calculations are clearly and transparently explained, so that the readers can understand where the actual market value comes from.

The third section explains the core characteristics of major participants in the yacht charter market - i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function. After explaining the role and characteristics of each company type, some very specific industry processes have been outlined.

The fourth section deals with market concentration and market profitability in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on both of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions.

The report then goes on to analyze the geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in each major region. This is followed by relevant conclusions, as well as an explanation of the regional development scenarios, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible modes of development have been explained.

Next, the analysis goes deeper - towards understanding the very fabric of the yacht charter market. The actual differentiation criteria of the active yacht charter agencies have been identified, and for each of the 14 criteria, the relevant classification has been provided, including the explanation of the underlying business models. This extensive section goes indeed deeply into the market structures and provides thorough information necessary for understanding its dynamics. It gives insights into characteristics of various business models, as well as various industry segments, among other details. It also shows the prevalence of different services - both nautical and non-nautical - provided by yacht charter agencies. Last but not least, the section contains relevant examples of external financing obtained by several yacht charter agencies. In total, by analyzing this particular section one can dive deeply into the diverse and dynamic world of yacht charter agencies.

After summarizing all classification dimensions and their key variations, a yacht charter agency positioning framework has been provided, whereby one can visually analyze particular agencies and even compare them. This can be quite useful for decision-making about the particular investments and strategies in the market.

The section that follows deals with the pros and cons of various strategic choices in this market and enables easier comparison between relevant business models, as well as easier decision-making on the key topics.

The examples of the actual companies and their market approach are provided in the following chapter. Seven distinct business models have been presented (which are highly relevant in the context of yacht charter industry), along with the names of actual leading companies that pursue those models. This is followed by a presentation of several emerging types of business models in the sector, which may be particularly indicative of expected future trends.

A special part of the report is dedicated to understanding of the Covid-19 impacts, which have been dramatic in the charter season 2020 and will unquestionably be substantial in the season 2021 as well, but in a different way. This chapter includes, among other information, also the actual statements and opinions of the relevant market participants.

Finally, the report is finishing with an overview (and explanation) of possible future business trends and developments in the yacht charter industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

The Unique Market Report

What Are the Key Insights of this Report?

3. Research Scope and Methods

Research Steps

Steps 1-2: Research Preparation

Steps 3-5: Research Execution

Additional Information

4. Yacht Charter Market Overview

Yachts and Yacht Charter

Main Types of Charters

Main Types of Yachts

Sailing Yachts Charter

Motor Yachts Charter

Catamarans Charter

Gulets Charter

5. Yacht Charter Market Size

Major Yacht Charter Destinations

European Yacht Charter Destinations

American Yacht Charter Destinations

Asian and Other Yacht Charter Destinations

Worldwide Yacht Charter Destinations Map

Bareboat and Crewed Yacht Charter Market Size

Flexibly Crewed Yachts

Yacht Charter Market Value

Effects of Covid-19 on Yacht Charter Market Value

Yacht Charter Market Value Per Region

Yacht Charter Market Growth

6. Yacht Charter Market Participants

Charter Fleet Operators

Yacht Charter Agencies

Specialization of Yacht Charter Agencies

Central Booking Systems

Number of Booking Systems Used

Popularity of Major Booking Systems

Common Processes on Yacht Charter Market

7. Market Concentration and Profitability

Yacht Charter Market Concentration

Yacht Charter Market Profitability

8. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies

Number of Yacht Charter Agencies Per Region

Leading Region'S Drivers

Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Top European Countries With Yacht Charter Agencies

Yacht Charter Agencies in Americas

Regional Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies in Americas

Yacht Charter Agencies in Asia

Yacht Charter Agencies in the Pacific Region

More About Locations of Charter Agencies

Regional Development Scenarios

9. Types of Yacht Charter Agencies

Yacht Charter Agencies Differentiation Criteria

Major Types of Yacht Charter Agencies

Types by Primary Business

Share of Primary Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

Primary Yacht Charter Agencies by Region

Types by Clients Value

Share of Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies by Region

Types by Clients Location

Types by Business Model Focus

Digital Business Models Prevalence

Business Model Focus in Relation to Client Segments

Types by Business Model Logic

Share of P2P Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

P2P Yacht Charter Agencies by Region

Types by Level of Specialization

Types by Charter Destinations

Types by Boats Offered

Types by Charter Duration

Types by Scope

Types by Special Products

Prevalence of Special Products

Types by Extra Services

Prevalence of Extra Nautical Services

Prevalence of Extra Non-Nautical Services

Types by Brand Approach

Prevalence of Multiple Yacht Charter Brands

Types by Mode of Financing

Yacht Charter Agencies With External Financing

Overview of Criteria and Types

10. Yacht Charter Agency Positioning Framework

11. Pros & Cons of Selected Business Models

Platform Models Pros & Cons

Specialization Pros & Cons

Multiple Brands Pros & Cons

Extra Services Pros & Cons

12. Interesting Profiles, Features and Examples

Example 1: High Success With Flotilla Concept

Example 2: Regatta Agency Concept

Example 3: Personal Touch Agencies

Example 4: P2P Hybrid Platforms

Example 5: Pure P2P Models

Example 6: Universal Digital Yacht Charter Agencies

Example 7: Full Service Luxury Yachting Agencies

13. New Emerging Types of Agencies

Emerging Model Example 1

Emerging Model Example 2

Emerging Model Example 3

14. Key Trends and Opportunities

Understanding Covid-19 Impacts

Impacts on Season 2020

Impacts on Season 2021 and Beyond

Specific Regional Impacts

Specific Market Adjustments

Expected Industry Trends

