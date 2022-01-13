Worldwide Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems Industry to 2026 - Rising Water-borne Diseases are Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The reverse osmosis (RO) systems market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.26% to grow to US$12.027 billion by 2026 from US$7.363 billion in 2019.



The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence rate of water-borne diseases, growing industrial applications, and the increasing number of manufacturing units, worldwide. Moreover, the rise in urban population and disposable income is also expected to fuel the market growth. According to the World Bank, 68% of people are expected to reside in urban areas by the year 2050, up from 55% in the year 2018. The rising investment, worldwide, to develop novel and advanced water treatment infrastructure is also expected to fuel the market growth.



According to the report given by the United Nations, the scale of water security investment is expected to surge at an exponential rate, in the coming years. Global estimates have been ranging from US$6.7 trillion, by the year 2030, to around US$22.6 trillion by the year 2050. Furthermore, increasing government participation intending to improve build and enhance drinking water facilities in rural areas is also expected to drive the market growth, in the coming years. Countries, such as India and China, are expected to register significant market growth in the coming years.

According to the India Investment Grid, there are around 500 opportunities worth US$102.23 billion to develop and improve water treatment plants in India. The development of smart cities, worldwide, is also expected to play a major role in market growth. In May 2021, The Chinese government had announced that six cities had been designated as the first and novel group of pilot cities for joint development of smart city infrastructure. These trends and developments are expected to play a major role in the market growth.



Rising water-borne diseases act as a growth driver.

The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rise in water-borne diseases, worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, 785 million lack a basic drinking water service, and around 144 million people have been dependent on surface and groundwater. There are around 2 billion people, worldwide, that have been using and consuming drinking water source, that has been contaminated with feces.



These developments give rise to several water-borne diseases. Contaminated drinking water transmits diseases such as dysentery, cholera, diarrheas, polio, and typhoid. Contaminated drinking water has been estimated to lead to 485,000 diarrheal deaths, annually.

The WHO had also stated that typhoid has also been a cause of around 128,000 to 161,000 deaths, annually. Moreover, in the least developed nations, 22% of health care facilities have no water service. Governments and private institutions have been spending significant sums of capital to develop novel and advanced water treatment systems.

Furthermore, the depleting freshwater is also expected to advance the development of a low-cost reverse osmosis desalination system. For instance, MIT's Ocean water team in the WPTO competition had developed a portable, compact, and mechanical wave-powered desalination system that could be used in coastal areas which lack basic water facilities. The device harvests wave energy and power a land-based reverse osmosis desalination system. In July 2021, the first shipment of reverse osmosis units had arrived in Grand Bahama for the development of a novel 3-million-gallon RO plant, by the Grand Bahama Utility Company. The main aim of this project has been to provide clean, cost-effective, and reliable water, and eliminate water-borne infections and diseases.



Covid Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the reverse osmosis (RO) systems market positively. The rapid spread of COVID-19 infection all around the globe sent a shockwave across the world, leading to widespread insecurity about health and wellbeing among the general population.

The nationwide lockdowns and public-health crisis created by the pandemic raise the demand for RO water purification systems both in residential and commercial scenarios. Water being a primary need for everyone, the requirement for clean water at home as well as for sale in the market, led to a sudden spike in the RO systems market across the globe. However, after the impact of the pandemic subsides, it is expected that the RO systems market will cool down again to the pre-pandemic levels. In the latter half of the forecast period, the gap between the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 scenarios will likely decrease on a year-on-year basis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. REVERSE OSMOSIS (RO) SYSTEMS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Single-stage RO system

5.3. Double-stage RO system



6. REVERSE OSMOSIS (RO) SYSTEMS MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Industrial



7. REVERSE OSMOSIS (RO) SYSTEMS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Alfa Laval

9.2. OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH

9.3. Applied membranes Inc.

9.4. Pall Water (Division of Pall Corporation)

9.5. Dupont

9.6. GE Appliances (A Haier Company)

9.7. Aqua Filsep Inc.

9.8. Toray Industries Inc.

9.9. Axeon Water Technologies

9.10. Pure Aqua Inc.

9.11. LG Chem

9.12. Quantum

9.13. Lanxess

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v2jk