Worldwide Engineering Plastic Compounds Industry to 2025 - Featuring BASF, SABIC and Idemitsu Among Others

This report finds that the global engineering plastic compounds market would expectedly be worth US$ 26.9 Bn by the end of 2025, increasing from US$ 17.3 Bn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period.



Influx of Electric Vehicles in the Automobile Market to Propel Market Demand

At the behest of the electric vehicle sector, several leading companies in the industry have invested in research related to engineering plastics and how the latter can be optimized for usage in electric automobile manufacturing. Polyamides and polycarbonates are extensively used in manufacturing of electric vehicles. Polycarbonates are expected to attract the highest demand amongst all other engineering plastic compounds, with an expected CAGR of 6.2% over the period between 2021 and 2025. The growing application of nylons and PVCs across leading industries is also expected to power the growth of the global engineering plastic compounds market in the years to follow.



Europe to Witness Escalation in Demand for Engineering Plastics

China superseded all other regional markets in terms of demand for engineering plastics across Asia Pacific. The expected CAGR for the engineering plastic compounds market in Asia Pacific is found to be 6.0% for the period between 2021 and 2025. Use of engineering plastics in the automobile industry is far from being halted, despite calls to develop a sustainable model for manufacturing.

The humongous use of engineering plastics, especially across automobile-affluent nations such as France, England and Germany, has created new pathways for growth and advancements within the global engineering plastic compounds market. Moreover, concerns related to recycling of plastics are being rapidly addressed through plans to build a circular economy across Asia Pacific and Europe. A discrete strategy of plastic recycling and biodegradable plastic use has been developed to this end.



Creation of a Circular Economy on Top of the Priority Charter for Competitors

Concerns related to plastic recycling and degradation have been alleviated to a large extent with emergence of new research lines that advocate pragmatic means of plastic recycling. In a recent breakthrough, researcher professors from EPFL's School of Engineering in Sweden developed a viable method for recycling plastics. Companies in the engineering plastic compounds market are focusing on developing circular economy solutions for these plastics.



Some of the prominent vendors making growth headways across the global engineering plastic compounds market are BASF SE, Covestro, Celanese, DowDuPont, Solvay SA, SABIC, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, Evonik Industries, and Lanxess. These vendors are expected to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities floating across key industries such as automotive, electric vehicles, energy and recycling, construction and engineering, and consumer goods.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Key Trends

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Economic Overview

2.5. Factorization Analysis

2.5.1. Political Factors

2.5.2. Economic Factors

2.5.3. Social Factors

2.5.4. Technical Factors

2.6. Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.7.1. Effects on Plastic Industry

2.7.2. Heat Map, by Industry

2.8. Regulatory Analysis



3. Global Production Capacity Analysis

3.1. By Company

3.2. By Type



4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects 2017 - 2025

4.1. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, by Type 2017 - 2025



5. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025

5.1. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook, by Type, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025

5.1.1. Key Highlights

5.1.1.1. Polycarbonate

5.1.1.2. Polyamide

5.1.1.3. Polymethyl Methacrylate

5.1.1.4. Polyoxymethylene

5.1.1.5. Polybutylene Terephthalate

5.1.1.6. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

5.1.1.7. Styrene-Acrylonitrile

5.1.1.8. Thermoplastic Elastomer

5.1.1.9. Misc. (UHMWPE, LCP ASA, PI, PVDF, etc.)

5.2. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook, by End Use Industry, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025

5.2.1. Key Highlights

5.2.1.1. Automotive

5.2.1.2. Aerospace

5.2.1.3. Electrical and electronics

5.2.1.4. Building and construction

5.2.1.5. Consumer goods and appliances

5.2.1.6. Medical

5.2.1.7. Misc. (Packaging, Industrial applications, etc.)

5.3. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025

5.3.1. Key Highlights

5.3.1.1. North America

5.3.1.2. Europe

5.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1.4. Latin America

5.3.1.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025



7. Europe Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025



8. Asia Pacific Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025



9. Latin America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025



10. Middle East & Africa Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Engineering Plastic Compounds Market: Intensity Mapping

11.2. Engineering Plastic Compounds Market: Competition Dashboard

11.3. Company Market Share Analysis

11.4. Company Profiles

11.4.1. BASF SE

11.4.1.1. Company Overview

11.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.1.3. Financial Overview

11.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.2. SABIC

11.4.2.1. Company Overview

11.4.2.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.2.3. Financial Overview

11.4.2.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.3. Idemitsu Kosan Company, Ltd.

11.4.3.1. Company Overview

11.4.3.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.3.3. Financial Overview

11.4.3.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.4. Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

11.4.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.4.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.5. Lanxess AG

11.4.5.1. Company Overview

11.4.5.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.5.3. Financial Overview

11.4.5.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.6. Covestro AG

11.4.6.1. Company Overview

11.4.6.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.6.3. Financial Overview

11.4.6.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.7. Suzhou Siko New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

11.4.7.1. Company Overview

11.4.7.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.7.3. Key Development

11.4.8. ELIX Polymer (Sinochem International Pte. Ltd.)

11.4.8.1. Company Overview

11.4.8.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.8.3. Key Development

11.4.9. Celanese Corporation

11.4.9.1. Company Overview

11.4.9.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.9.3. Financial Overview

11.4.9.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.10. Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

11.4.10.1. Company Overview

11.4.10.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.10.3. Financial Overview

11.4.10.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.11. Bhansali Engineers Polymer Ltd (BEPL)

11.4.11.1. Company Overview

11.4.11.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.11.3. Financial Overview

11.4.11.4. Business Strategies and Development

11.4.12. INEOS Styrolution India Limited

11.4.12.1. Company Overview

11.4.12.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.12.3. Financial Overview

11.4.12.4. Business Strategies and Development



12. Appendix

