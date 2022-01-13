Business Model Innovation Post-COVID-19, 2021 Report - Outcome-as-a-service Model Drives Value Chain Compression and Transforms Customer to a Partner for OEMs

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Model Innovation Post-COVID-19 Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the post-COVID-19 scenario looms, traditional business models are undergoing rapid changes, and the need to innovate and expand the business model portfolio becomes essential to enable enterprise survival and growth.

Multiple trends are driving the need for business model innovation, such as supply chains undergoing pandemic-induced transformation, increasing environment-consciousness brought on by climate change, the role of data across functions, and the shift from a product to a service model.

Rapid innovation in business models featuring technological convergence will be the norm to sustain growth in a hypercompetitive world, while a lack of innovation can make businesses obsolete. Value will shift from today's product-centric model to consumer-centric data, systems, and services in the new competitive ecosystem.

Companies have begun serving customers to ensure stickiness and longevity instead of focusing mostly on product-based transactions. The emergence of the as-a-service model for critical elements of a business, such as Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), simplifies product access with flexible payment options.

Post COVID-19, consumers will expect more tech-convergent experiences with single interfaces and platforms that unify their journey. Product experience, interactive engagement, and personalization will shape unified experiences end users in customer-based models.

Crowd-based business models that leverage the potential of crowd thinking, crowd capability, and crowd behaviors will create markets and uncover needs in a changing environment. Crowd-based models utilize the power of the collective, making this an essential category.

Socially aware and environmentally responsible companies have taken the initiative in the adoption of circular-centric models. A growing consciousness of the environment and sustainability among end consumers has driven mainstream companies to explore circular economy-based models.

Organizations must strategize to capture growth opportunities by adopting suitable business models to achieve measurable impacts, such as revenue growth, valuation growth, new markets growth, and new customer segment growth. Adjacent and new business models will outpace traditional businesses over time. Tomorrow's successful companies must build a portfolio of initiatives across core, adjacent, and new opportunities that supports revenue growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Trends Strategic Imperative

Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe-Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Dashboard

Our Mega-Trend Universe - New Business Models

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

Business Models Overview

Business Models Introduction

Shareholder Value Driven by Business Models

What is the Impact of BMI?

Key Trends and Enablers of BMI

Scope and Coverage of Business Models

Overview of BMI Coverage

BMI Mapping Framework-Scoring Index

Customer-based Models

Exemplary Customer-based Business Models

Business Model 1 - Virtual Experience Economy

Business Model 2 - Pop-ups

Business Model 3 - Direct to Consumer

Business Model 4 - Personalization

Business Model 5 - Hyperlocalization

Business Model 6 - Outcome-based Model

Business Model 7 - Flexible Payment Models

Exemplary Crowd-based Business Models

Business Model 1 - Co-creation

Business Model 2 - Community Group Buying

Business Model 3 - Access Democratization

Business Model 4 - Identity Broadcasting

Business Model 5 - Micro Jobbing

Business Model 6 - Livestreaming Ecommerce

Exemplary As-a-service Business Models

Business Model 1 - Product-as-a-service

Business Model 2 - BPaaS

Business Model 3 - Paas

Business Model 4 - Aaas

Business Model 5 - Daas

Exemplary Ecosystem-based Business Models

Business Model 1 - Sharing Economy

Business Model 2 - Vertical Integration

Business Model 3 - Network Orchestrator

Business Model 4 - PMP

Business Model 5 - Decentralized Ownerless Business

Exemplary Circular Economy Business Models

Business Model 1 - Shared Remanufacturing Platforms

Business Model 2 - Secondary Marketplaces

Business Model 3 - Reverse Logistics

Business Model 4 - Dematerialization

Business Model 5 - Carbon Trading

BMI Mapping Framework

Growth Opportunities Universe

Growth Opportunity Levers

Growth Opportunity 1 - Convergence of Technology and Travel Could Initiate a Virtual-trip-within-travel Business Model

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainability-driven Coopetition Based Business Model

Growth Opportunity 3 - Outcome-as-a-service Model Drives Value Chain Compression and Transforms Customer to a Partner for OEMs

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Assessment-The Way Forward

Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

