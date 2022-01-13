Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size 2022 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Share, Trends, End-Use with CAGR, Key Players, Demand, Latest Technology, Industry Expansion Strategies till 2027 | Market Reports World

Pune, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Biomass Power Generation Market” 2022 research report is a Characteristic and In-depth study of the Biomass Power Generation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Biomass Power Generation with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Biomass Power Generation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. In 2021, the global Biomass Power Generation market size will be USD million and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biomass Power Generation market size is estimated to be worth US$ 47040 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 67870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Solid Biofuels accounting for % of the Biomass Power Generation global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Residential segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

About Biomass Power Generation Market:

Biomass contains wastes, residues and by-products from woods, agriculture industries as well as biodegradable organic fractions of municipal & industrial wastes. Biomass also refers to waste from food processing industries, urban and industrial residues, agriculture and wood wastes, wood, sawdust, short rotation woody crops and a host of other materials. It is used as a source of energy input for electricity generation, provision of heat and as a fuel in the transportation sector. Biomass is an environment-friendly, carbon-neutral and sustainable source of power generation with an important potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The Major Key Players Listed in Biomass Power Generation Market Report are:

Drax Group

DONG Energy A/S

Enel

Engie

EPH

EDF

RWE

Iberdralo

CEZ

Babcock & Wilcox

Ameresco, Inc

John Wood Group

Vattenfall AB

Biomass Power Generation Market Segmentation by Type:

Solid Biofuels

Biogas

Municipal Waste

Others

Biomass Power Generation Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Biomass Power Generation in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

