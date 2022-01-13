Central Lab Benchmarking, Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Environment, Featuring ACM, Barc Labs, Bioscientia, Celerion, Cirion and Eurofins

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Lab Benchmarking & Market Dynamics (2nd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the central lab service provider space continues to grow and evolve, to stay abreast of the market landscape 124 qualified decision-makers were surveyed to gather their insights on industry trends and market dynamics.

Respondents also evaluated over 20 central lab service providers on key performance measures. For the purpose of this report, "central lab" is defined as a vendor that supplies specimen collection kits, logistics services, safety alerts, and a wide variety of laboratory testing services as well as providing lab reports to investigators.

With this report, both study sponsors and central lab providers will gain insight into a number of important topics and metrics pertinent to their understanding of the central lab service provider space. In addition to service provider selection and performance evaluations, this report delves into topics such as predicted the future growth of central lab services, geographic locations of central lab tests, the usage of preferred providers, as well as respondents' perspectives on awareness, familiarity, reported usage and perceived leadership of central lab providers.

What You Will Learn:

Study Sponsors

Learn the criteria used by peers to select central lab providers to help strategically and scientifically evaluate central lab bids for your business

Assess performance data provided in this report to select a provider that excels in areas important to you and/or determine how your current provider is performing relative to their competition

Understand industry trends and practices for outsourcing central lab activities

Central Lab Providers

Understand the service areas expected to grow in demand as well as geographic trends associated with central lab testing to ensure your services are aligned with market needs

Determine the attributes and metrics critical to study sponsors in their selection of central lab providers to assess whether your lab is marketing its abilities in the areas deemed important by sponsors

Gain knowledge of customers' views of your performance and that of your competitors to be able to sufficiently tout your strengths and improve on perceived weaknesses

Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Environment

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing of Central Lab Activities

Central Lab Preferred Providers

Central Lab Sole Sourcing

Outsourcing Practices

Service Offerings and Regional Activity

Primary Section Takeaways

Central Lab Services

Growth in Services Offered by Central Labs

Growth in Genomics Services

Growth in Soluble Biomarker Services

Compounds Using Biomarkers

Central Lab Expense by Phase

Central Lab Regional Activity

Central Lab Service Provider Metrics and Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Factors for Selecting a Central Lab

Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection

Central Lab Leaders

Central Lab Providers Familiarity

Expected Proposal Requests

Central Lab Usage

Central Labs on Preferred Provider Lists

Central Labs Summary Table

Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Customer Loyalty

Study Data

Number of Central Lab Preferred Providers

Central Lab Activities Awarded to Preferred Providers

Central Lab Sole Sourcing

Outsourcing Central Lab Activities

Proportion of Work Outsourced to CRO Performing Clinical Work

Complexity of Central Lab Needs

Central Lab Regional Activity

Factors for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Central Lab Expense by Phase

Growth in Services Offered by Central Labs

Growth in Genomics Services

Growth in Soluble Biomarker Services

Compounds Using Biomarkers

Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider

Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection

Central Lab Leaders

Central Lab Provider Familiarity

Central Labs on Preferred Provider Lists

Expected Proposal Requests

Central Lab Usage

Central Lab Service Provider Drill-downs

Companies Mentioned

ACM

Barc Labs

Bioscientia

Celerion

Cirion

Covance/LabCorp

CRL

Eurofins

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez2gl4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.