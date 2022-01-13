Latin America Power Rental Market Growth Drivers & Restraints to 2027, Featuring Key Players Aggreko, APR Energy, Caterpillar, SoEnergy and Tecnogera

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Power Rental Market: Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and the Rest of Latin America (Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the Caribbean). The scope of this research includes transactional rental and power projects.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas/propane), output power (under 100 kw, 100.1-500 kw, 500.1-1000 kw, and over 1,000 kw), application (continuous, prime, standby, and peak shaving), end-user group (oil & gas, industrial, mining, construction, utility, events, and others) and rental provider.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.

The Latin American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by economic growth, an increase in infrastructure, demand from events, and the continuing shift from ownership to rental.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Latin American Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the Latin American Power Rental Market by country (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America). The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

This study captures the following information on Latin American Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends



Key Topics Covered:





I. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition

II. Segmentation by equipment output range, end user and application

III. Executive Summary

a. Revenues by end user

b. Major Data Points

c. Revenues

d. Main countries

e. Major trends

f. Market drivers

g. Market restraints

h. Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends

a. Energy Solutions

b. Hybrid Solutions

c. Paralleling

d. Natural gas generators

e. Telematics

VII. Market Data

a. Total market revenue forecast

b. Market share by segment

c. Market share by end user

d. Market share by fuel

e. Market share by output

f. Market share by application

VIII. Competitive Landscape

a. Main companies

b. Market share by company

c. Competitive factors

IX. Argentina

a. Argentina market revenue forecast

b. Market share by end user

c. Market share by fuel

d. Market share by output

e. Market share by application

f. Market share by company

X. Brazil

a. Brazil market revenue forecast

b. Market share by end user

c. Market share by fuel

d. Market share by output

e. Market share by application

f. Market share by company

XI. Mexico

a. Mexico market revenue forecast

b. Market share by end user

c. Market share by fuel

d. Market share by output

e. Market share by application

f. Market share by company

XII. Others

a. Colombia

b. Chile

c. Peru

d. Caribbean region



Companies Mentioned

A Geradora

Aggreko plc

APR Energy

Caterpillar Inc.

Distribuidora Megamak

MW Rental Power

S. de R.L. de C.V.

S.A. de C.V

SoEnergy Inc

Sullair Argentina S.A

Tecnogera

