Global Health & Hygiene Market Trends 2022: Growing Wellness Tourism and Increasing Importance of Sustainability

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health & Hygiene Market (Personal Care, Consumer Tissue & Professional Hygiene): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health & hygiene market is forecasted to reach US$187.90 billion by 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.50%, over the period 2021-2025.

Growth in the health & hygiene market has accrued due to the increasing geriatric population, surging millennial spending, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases across the world, upsurge in healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing penetration of hygienic and health products, escalating wellness tourism, the emergence of various pandemic diseases and the growing importance of sustainability. The growth of the market would be challenged by a lack of knowledge about hygiene in emerging countries and the impact of feminine hygiene products on the environment.

The global health & hygiene market has been segmented on the basis of category and region. The market can be bifurcated into personal care and tissue. The growth potential for tissue is greatest in emerging markets, where market penetration is significantly lower than in more developed markets and where urbanization, improved infrastructure and retail are developing rapidly. The personal care market is further divided into baby care, feminine care, medical solutions and incontinence products. Whereas, the tissue is split into consumer tissue and professional hygiene.

The fastest-growing regional market in Asia due to the increasing penetration of hygienic and health products such as sanitary napkins and tampons owing to the growing awareness of women's hygiene and technological advancements & innovations in personal hygiene products. Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market growth in 2020, due to the growing focus on health as well as the widespread adoption of personal hygiene products to prevent and minimize the spread of the virus.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population

Surging Millennial Spending

Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases

Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditure

Rising Disposable Income

Key Trends and Developments

Increasing Penetration of Hygiene & Health Products

Escalating Wellness Tourism

Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

Growing Importance of Sustainability

Challenges

Lack of Knowledge About Hygiene in Emerging Countries

Impact of Feminine Hygiene Products on the Environment

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global health and hygiene market segmented on the basis of category and region with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe and other countries) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Procter & Gamble Corporation, Bayer AG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB and Unicharm Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction to Health & Hygiene

1.2 Various Aspects of Health

1.3 Types of Hygiene

1.4 Importance of Hygiene in F&B Service

1.5 Main Causes of Health and Hygiene Problems

1.6 Common Hygiene Related Problems



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Upsurge in Health & Wellness E-Commerce Sales

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Rise in Health & Hygiene Product Usage



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Health & Hygiene Market by Value

3.2 Global Health & Hygiene Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Health & Hygiene Market by Category

3.4 Global Health & Hygiene Market by Region

3.5 Global Personal Care Market by Region

3.6 Global Consumer Tissue Market by Region

3.7 Global Professional Hygiene Market by Region



4. Regional Market



5. Market Dynamics



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Professional Hygiene Market Share by Key Players

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe



7. Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Corporation

Bayer AG

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity AB

Unicharm Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouv8g1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.