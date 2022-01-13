Cystic Fibrosis Therapy Area Overview 2021: Notable Companies Include Abbvie, Chiesi, Sanofi, ReCode Therapeutics and Viatris

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapy Area Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Cystic Fibrosis (CF) therapy area report offers a comprehensive overview of the CF social media landscape, and provides insight into multiple stakeholder and company perspectives. Understand emergent signals and key trends amongst patients, caregivers, HCPs and digital opinion leaders, as well as the opportunities that exists for pharma to better engage with these groups.

The report, which is based on both machine and human-led analysis, uncovers the personas of online stakeholders, the key unmet needs, and opportunities for pharma to engage with the online customers. Insights from our report can help boost pharma companies' engagement strategies, identify potential opportunities and mitigate business risks.

Key Topics Covered:

CF Social Media Landscape Overview

Social Media Conversation Architecture

Media Type Characteristics

Key Drivers of Conversation

The Patient Voice

Overview of Patient and Caregiver Online Conversation in CF

Key Patient and Caregiver Online Segments

Existing Treatment Unmet Needs

Summary and Opportunities from the Patient Conversation

Clinical Conversations

Overview of HCP Online Conversation

Professional Online Segments

Conference Engagement

DOL Identification

Summary and Opportunities from the Clinical Conversation

Competitive Intelligence

Key Company Social Media Activity

Analysis of Company Earned vs Owned Online Activity

Summary and Opportunities from the Pharma Conversation

