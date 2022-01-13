Schnitzer West Constructs Its Third Large-Scale Office Tower Featuring View Smart Windows

BELLEVUE, Wash. and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its smart windows will be installed at The Artise, a 605,000-square-foot Class-A office building in Bellevue, Washington. The building has been entirely preleased to Amazon as part of the company’s plan to bring 25,000 jobs to Bellevue.



The Artise is Schnitzer West’s third project with View, following Denver’s The Current, River North and Civica Cherry Creek, the latter of which recently sold at a record-breaking price . View Smart Windows will be installed throughout the building to help Schnitzer West deliver an exceptional tenant experience and achieve its sustainability goals. The Artise is designed to meet LEED Gold standards.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun to minimize heat and glare and eliminate the need for blinds, maximizing natural light and views of the outdoors.

“View is an integral part of our strategy to deliver a best-in-class experience for our tenants,” said Zeb Keck, Director of Construction & Development of Schnitzer West, LLC. “Following positive tenant feedback on the features in our recent Denver developments, we are excited to once again team with View — this time to create a vibrant environment for Amazon employees here in the Puget Sound.”

View Smart Windows have been shown to generate significant health benefits for building occupants. In a recent study , employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night, experienced half as many headaches, and were 14% more productive than those working next to standard windows with blinds. Additionally, buildings with View Smart Windows consume up to 20% less energy for lighting and HVAC.

“Buildings of the future will be focused on people and the planet, with every aspect designed to optimize occupant health and sustainability,” said Sri Venkat, Vice President at View. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Schnitzer West to accelerate the digital transformation of the workplace and deliver a state-of-the-art office where Amazon employees will thrive.”

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and outdoor views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .



About Schnitzer West, LLC

Schnitzer West, LLC, is one of the West Coast’s fastest-growing real estate investment, development, and property management companies. Founded in 1997 by managing investment partner Dan Ivanoff of Seattle and Schnitzer Investment Corp (now MMGL Hold Co LLC.), the company has built a successful track record in the commercial and multi-family housing markets through product innovation, disciplined management, and investment expertise. Known for its commitment to “Outperform the Expected,” Schnitzer West has earned recognition for creating innovative workplaces and living spaces, for delivering superior-to-market returns, and for its value-creation approach to property management. To date, it has developed or repositioned more than 10.7 million square feet of Class-A office and suburban office, flex, industrial and bio-tech space, mixed-use, and luxury multi-family residential condominiums in Seattle, Portland, and Denver. Currently, its Asset Operations group actively manages 3.8 million square feet of office and industrial property for various clients. Building on its success in the Northwest, Schnitzer West owns additional properties in Denver and is exploring new market opportunities across the Western United States. For more information, please visit: www.schnitzerwest.com .

