Rogers Sports & Media Continues to Amplify Equity-Deserving Voices; All IN 2022 Applications Now Being Accepted to Help Build a More Inclusive Canada

In its inaugural All IN campaign last year, which received more than 550 submissions, Rogers Sports & Media created five customized partner campaigns with 17,000 ads airing across its suite of assets resulting in 63 million impressions for its partners. Due to the overwhelming interest from the applicant pool in 2021, Rogers Sports & Media profiled an additional 200 businesses owned by women, LGBTQ2S+, Indigenous, Black, people of colour, and persons with disabilities, and awarded 26 BIPOC scholarships and mentorships across Sportsnet, Cityline, and OMNI Television.

“All IN was born out of Rogers Sports & Media’s desire to build a more inclusive Canada, leveraging our unique role and responsibility to address racial injustice and social unrest,” said Jordan Banks, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “Last year, we gave $2 million in advertising and creative services to our five All IN partners to showcase their invaluable work and extend their reach across Canada by amplifying their stories on both a national and local stage. These organizations saw tremendous lifts in brand recognition, donations, and web traffic. We are excited to build off this momentum with All IN 2022 and spotlight even more incredibly deserving Canadian organizations.”

Rogers Sports & Media’s All IN 2021 partners were Big Brothers Big Sisters, Blacbiblio, Canadian Women & Sport, Friends of Ruby, and Spirit North. Magnified across Rogers Sports & Media’s suite of assets, the impactful work of these partner organizations drove meaningful change in the lives of countless Canadians and communities:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada achieved an increase of 220% in donations and 612% in unique page views

“Through this partnership, we were able to launch a campaign that we would never have been able to get out into the market. Many, many Canadians put up their hands to donate and also to become a Big Brother or Big Sister.” – Leanne Nicolle, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto

Blacbiblio had a 409% increase in reach with Canadians

“They understood the importance of the message that Blacbiblio had been created to share with the rest of the country and Rogers Sports & Media was a great vehicle to do that. If you have a story to tell, Rogers Sports & Media is the place for you!” – Dr. Dorothy Williams, President & Founder, Blacbiblio



Canadian Women & Sport’s web traffic increased 137% and unique web visitors jumped 276%

“We reached more than 2 million Canadians with our message, which is unprecedented, unheard of in our 40-year history.” – Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO, Canadian Women & Sport



Friends of Ruby experienced an 800% increase in donations

“Friends of Ruby reached out to Rogers Sports & Media and the All IN program in order to increase our brand recognition within our community. With the support of the Rogers Sports & Media team, we were also able to acquire new donors and new supporters, which significantly helped to build the foundation of our Pride campaign.” – Jill Oba-McGrath Director of Development & Marketing, Friends of Ruby



Spirit North grew its recognition and awareness with a 22% increase in brand familiarity

“It really allowed us to share our story, share our work, and our impact and in turn generate awareness and support of our organization.” – Beckie Scott, Founder & CEO, Spirit North

Rogers Sports & Media’s all-encompassing All IN initiative focuses on these five pillars:

Business: Give a minimum of $5 million in advertising and creative services to small businesses owned by BIPOC and equity-deserving communities

Give a minimum of $5 million in advertising and creative services to charities that support BIPOC and equity-deserving communities Content: Further increase diversity of thought and ensure editorial content accurately reflects the unique composition of Canadian communities through an internal Content Advisory Council

Further increase diversity of thought and ensure editorial content accurately reflects the unique composition of Canadian communities through an internal Content Advisory Council Hiring & Career Advancement Practices: Grow programs and recruitment strategies, in partnership with Rogers, to improve diversity at all levels of the organization

Grow programs and recruitment strategies, in partnership with Rogers, to improve diversity at all levels of the organization Mentorship & Sponsorship: Expand opportunities for young people from equity-deserving communities and equip them with the tools, support, and resources to successfully enter and advance in the sports and media industry



