C2C Gold Announces Visible Gold in Quartz Boulders at its Millertown Property, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in quartz vein float at its Millertown property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The previously undocumented showing, now named the Atlas Zone, is easily accessible being located one kilometer from the Buchans Highway and 16 km south of the town of Badger.



Visible gold was noted in quartz vein float samples that returned up to 5.37 g/t gold;

The Atlas Zone lies 2.5 km southwest along strike with the Jaclyn gold deposit (owned and operated by Great Atlantic Resources Corp.);

Metallic screen analysis of Atlas Zone rock samples is underway, and results of reconnaissance soil sampling are pending;

The Atlas Zone is prioritized for follow-up fieldwork including drilling.

Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold Corp., commented: “We are excited to announce the visible gold found on the northeast part of our Millertown property in Newfoundland’s Central Gold Belt. The easily accessible Atlas Gold Zone is a fresh discovery made late in the field season in an underexplored area with very limited outcrop. The presence of angular gold-bearing quartz vein float is an excellent indicator of potential buried gold mineralization and a priority area of interest for C2C in the 2022 season

To view maps of C2C projects and the Atlas Zone please visit: https://bit.ly/3no41js.

The Atlas Zone was identified as an area of interest based on C2C’s interpretation of regional geology, geophysical data, and proximity to known gold deposits. Recent logging, and a historic bush fire which removed vegetation and exposed a group of four large quartz vein boulders up to 1 m x 1 m x 0.5 m. An initial grab sample from the quartz boulder train returned 5.0 g/t gold. Follow-up prospecting in late November uncovered additional quartz vein boulders. In one of the boulders specks of visible gold, trace arsenopyrite, and pyrite are distributed within a narrow alteration halo along crack-seal surfaces.

The quartz boulders at the Atlas Zone were discovered within a 200 m wide, south-southwest trending corridor extending from Great Atlantic Resource Corp.’s Jaclyn Main Zone quartz veins. The Jacklyn Main Zone has an Inferred Resource of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold containing 119,000 gold ounces (uncapped).1 A historical soil grid by Rubicon Minerals ended 200 m northeast of the Atlas Zone and detailed soil sampling was never completed in this area. Bedrock at the Atlas Zone is covered by overburden, but historical mapping indicates the underlying bedrock is Caradocian-age black shale. This unit is commonly associated with gold-bearing quartz veins in this area. The relationship between the quartz boulders and underlying host rock is unknown at this time due to overburden cover and limited exposure; however, the Atlas zone is along strike and up-ice from the Jaclyn gold deposit.

Concurrent with prospecting, two soil sample reconnaissance lines were placed over the Atlas zone. The results of the soil sample program are pending.

Metallic Screening Analysis

Five quartz vein rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, NB for analysis. The sample with visible gold returned a gold assay of 5.3 g/t and the remaining samples were below detection. The five samples will be re-analyzed using screen metallic techniques. Screen metallic analysis identifies the distribution of gold between the coarse and fine grain components of the sample, generally 75um and 106um, respectively. Typically, 1,000 g splits are processed for the analysis to ensure the material is representative of the sample. Screen metal analyses are commonly used to analyse quartz vein samples with coarse-grain gold that may not have a homogenous distribution within the sample. The analytical technique is considered to provide the most representative analysis of gold concentration in coarse-grain gold systems.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock samples collected by C2C Gold Corp. employees and contractors and packaged into rice bags then shipped to ALS Laboratories Ltd. (ALS) in Moncton, NB by Armour Transportation Systems. ALS prepared the samples by crushing to 75% <2mm and pulverising a 1,000 g split to 85% passing 75 microns. Analytical aliquots (30G) are prepared with a riffle splitter. The analysis is comprised of analytical package ME-ICP61, a 33 element analytical package. A fire assay with an atomic absorption finish is also completed. Assays over 10 ppm are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. A standard reference material is included in each shipment to monitor QA/QC of the laboratory.

C2C Gold Corp. gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources financial support of C2C’s 2021 exploration program on the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake properties through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris Buchanan, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for C2C Gold Corp., and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company controls over 1,260 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

See Dec. 6, 2018 news release – Great Atlantic Resources Corp. Files 43-101 Report on Golden Promise Project, Newfoundland



