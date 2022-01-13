PacBio Names Lara Toerien as Vice President and General Manager for the Americas

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate, sequencing platforms, welcomes Lara Toerien, Ph.D., as Vice President and General Manager for the company’s Americas region. Lara will be responsible for leading and developing PacBio’s commercial organization within North and South America while furthering its growth and market presence throughout the region.



Lara is a genomics industry veteran with 25 years of experience in commercial roles of increasing responsibility. She most recently served as Senior Regional Sales Director, Northeast for Illumina, where she spent 16 years in the sales organization, and previously worked for Invitrogen (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific). Lara earned her B.S. in molecular and cell Biology from Penn State University and her Ph.D. in biology from the University of California San Diego.

“Lara brings a combination of deep industry and technical knowledge to PacBio. Her passion for customers and team members alike aligns directly with our company values. I’m confident Lara will come up to speed quickly, and that she and the team will enable our customers to realize their fullest potential utilizing our technology,” said Peter Fromen, Chief Commercial Officer at PacBio.

“PacBio is a remarkable example of a company bringing in new leadership and a new attitude toward its business. I look forward to partnering with Peter Fromen and the PacBio team to expand the use of PacBio’s unique long read sequencing technology across the Americas,” said Lara Toerien, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager for Americas at PacBio. “Whether in infectious disease, rare disease, cancer, or plant and animal genomics, many labs are adopting long read sequencing technology to answer important biological questions. I’m excited to continue the expansion of the PacBio Americas team to serve this growing customer base.”

PacBio’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to a wide spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. PacBio is uniquely positioned in the market as a company with both long-read and short-read sequencing technologies.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate sequencing platforms. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our commercial growth plans in the Americas, expansion of the Americas commercial team, growth in customer base and utilization of PacBio’s products, and other future events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company’s Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

ir@pacificbiosciences.com

Media:

Kathy Lynch

pr@pacificbiosciences.com