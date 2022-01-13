Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Death of Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences (Nasdaq: TLSA) (“Tiziana”), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough immunotherapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announced that Dr. Thomas Adams passed away on January 9, 2022. He served as a member of Tiziana Life Science’s Board of Directors since February 2021.

Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, the Company's CEO, commented, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Tom Adams. He was a highly valued Director of the Company and was an inspiration to all of us. Although he joined the Board a year ago, Dr. Adams had been involved with Tiziana over a number of years. He will be missed not only as a business colleague, but also as a friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Adams family."

