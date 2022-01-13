Auxly Maintains Top Position in 2.0, Dominates Vape Sales and Grows National Market Share Through 1.0 Expansion in 2021

Headset data confirms Auxly almost doubled overall market share, ending the year as the #5 LP in Canada and continues to hold the #1 LP position in National Cannabis 2.0 salesi

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to report its continued national leadership in Cannabis 2.0 product sales in 2021, securing a 15% share of the growing category (up from 14% in 2020), as confirmed by Headset Canadian Insights data. The Company’s #1 spot is driven by its dominance in the vapour segment, where it achieved 23% national market share for the year, with all three of its vape brands - Back Forty, Kolab Project and Foray – securing a spot in the top 5 selling brands across the country.

The Company also saw a steady quarter-over-quarter growth in total market share, achieving its strategic objective of reaching the #5 LP position in overall sales by the end of 2021. As one of the few Canadian LPs to gain market share throughout the year, Auxly successfully captured 7.4% of the total market in Q4 2021 (up from 4% in Q1 2021), securing a new leading position among the top performing LPs in the country. Leading the growth in market share was the Company’s expansion into dried flower and pre-rolls, which still account for over 75% of national cannabis sales, and remains a key growth driver for Auxly going into the new year where it will leverage the added support of its newly acquired 1.1 million sq. ft. greenhouse cannabis cultivation facility in Leamington, ON.

“2021 was a phenomenal year for Auxly. It validated our focused strategy of bringing innovative and differentiated products to the Canadian cannabis market under brands that consumers can trust and love,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “I want to express my utmost gratitude to everyone at Auxly for their hard work and determination, especially during another year of the pandemic. We’ve solidified our position within the top-ranking LPs in the country and have no intention of slowing down as we further optimize our operations to facilitate long-term growth and continue to build deeper connections with our targeted consumers through our innovative branded cannabis products. We couldn’t be more excited for 2022.”

Additional Operational Highlights for 2021 Include:

Launched 52 SKUs in 2021, including 10 first-to-market innovations such as Kolab Project 232 Series Live Terpene Sticks;

Made significant progress in building to leadership in both the dried flower and pre-roll categories with the launch of new and exciting product formats that include Back Forty 40s and the introduction of unique cannabis strains that Canadian consumers trust and love, like one of Ontario’s top selling dried flower SKUs, Back Forty’s Wedding Pie ii ;

; Acquired the remaining equity interest in its joint venture project, Sunens Farm Inc., a state-of-the-art, 1.1 million sq. ft. greenhouse cannabis cultivation facility in Leamington, Ontario, providing the Company with complete control over large-scale cultivation and access to a proprietary genetic library of more than 150 cannabis strains to supply its growing product suite;

Strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Murray McGowan, strategic partner Imperial Brands’ Chief Strategy and Development Officer; and

Graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising the Company’s profile in the investment community as it strives to build long-term shareholder value.



As the Company looks ahead to 2022, Auxly continues to be driven by its unwavering commitment to Canadian consumers, helping them live happier lives through its curated portfolio of branded cannabis products that deliver on the Company’s promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

i Headset Canadian Insights, Total Canadian Cannabis 2.0 sales, Jan 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021

ii OCS Data, Wedding Pie 28g SKU was a top selling SKU in Ontario in Q4 2021