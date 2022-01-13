American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Revenue at New Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow is Now Estimated at $15,000,000 Annually

When fully operational, the new 40,000 sf facility projects over 700% more annual revenue

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) announced that the architectural plans for its “Cypress Chill” grow operation have been revised and now show that, when complete, its new state-of-the-art complex is expected to have annual gross revenue of more than $15 million per year compared to its original estimate of more than $10 million annually that it projected in August, 2021. The projected additional gross revenue is approximately 700% more gross annual revenue than American Green's approximate $2 million annual revenue.

American Green president, David G. Gwyther, said, “We have to give the credit for these increased annual revenue projections to the architectural staff working with Gierczyk Inc. and especially its president Mr. Jimmy Gierczyk. Mr. Gierczyk has been personally involved with our corporate expansion plans since we hired his company about a year ago.

Credit also has to be given to our amazing cannabis grow operation team. That starts at the top with our Director of Operations, Bryan Croteau, who has been with American Green for over 3 years now and has been working daily with Gierczyk to improve and revise the Cypress Chill plans.

I also want to recognize our newest employee Mr. Jacob Cohen, Director of Cultivation. Jacob has been working alongside Mr. Croteau and Mr. Gierczyk to develop a highly efficient, state-of-the-art design meant to produce the highest quality of Cannabis for the growing Medical and Recreational market in Arizona.”

American Green is working with some of the best manufacturers in the US and the world to equip the facility with custom-made equipment built to extract the most product out of the square footage at the Cypress Chill facility. Whether it’s the environmental controls being manufactured by Agronomic IQ, the top-of-the-line Efinity LED lighting, or the custom-built benches being produced in Holland. Each piece of equipment is customized to not only produce the quality our customers expect, but also enables American Green to produce the quantity our shareholders expect.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

