CurrencyWorks Motoclub Reveals Rare NFTs to be Auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022

Los Angeles CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform is set to auction a unique set of rare NFTs at the forthcoming Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.



The Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection features four vehicles that represent the highlights of Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction, which was held in September 2021. The individual sales of these four cars are now set to be minted as a set of rare 1-of-1 NFTs as part of Barrett-Jackson’s exclusive partnership with CurrencyWorks.

Barrett-Jackson will auction each NFT on behalf of Motoclub, with two being sold on Friday and the remainder crossing the block on Saturday, both of which are the premium sale days in the weeklong Scottsdale Auction calendar.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of the biggest annual global collector car events, with some of the finest cars and automobilia being offered to enthusiasts and hundreds of thousands of visitors expected during the 9-day event, which also celebrates Barrett-Jackson’s 50th Anniversary.

The four-vehicle sales featuring in the Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection are:

1978 Porsche 928 "Risky Business" Movie Car – Lot #4001 to be sold on Friday, January 28

to be sold on Friday, January 28 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom – Lot #4002 to be sold on Friday, January 28

to be sold on Friday, January 28 2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot #4003 to be sold on Saturday, January 29

to be sold on Saturday, January 29 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 "Birdcage" recreation – Lot #4004 to be sold on Saturday, January 29

Each NFT will be minted as 1-of-1 and will contain 1 x specially commissioned illustration, 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video of the sale of the vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

To register to bid on these NFTs, please sign-up here.

In addition, CurrencyWorks is pleased to confirm that Motoclub will be attending the Scottsdale event to support the NFT auction sales and to encourage membership sign-up among visitors.

Speaking ahead of the Scottsdale auction, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman Cameron Chell said: “Scottsdale is the start of what is going to be a very exciting, and very important, year for the Motoclub platform. The unique NFTs being offered for auction are likely to attract a lot of attention. Motoclub’s presence at the event also shows commitment to engaging directly with car enthusiasts, to broaden people’s knowledge on the digital collectible space, and to continue its recognition within the wider automotive industry.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction takes place from January 22 to January 30 inclusive.

