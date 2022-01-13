FTI Consulting Leads Who’s Who Legal Restructuring & Insolvency 2022 List

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 26 professionals from the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment have been named to the Who’s Who Legal: Restructuring & Insolvency 2022 list.



FTI Consulting had the most professionals of any firm named to the list, which recognizes the world’s top restructuring and insolvency practitioners. Honorees are selected based on their experience advising a wide variety of clients globally on insolvency proceedings, corporate restructurings, liquidations and distressed transactions.

In addition, David Griffin, Joseph Hansell and Andrew Morrison were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for Restructuring & Insolvency, having received the highest number of nominations from peers.

FTI Consulting experts named to the 2022 list include the following:

