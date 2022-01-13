Motoclub Reveals Rare NFTs to be Auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction 2022

Los Angeles CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles is pleased to announce that it is to offer four special 1-of-1 SparkNFTs for sale at the forthcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Auction.



The Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection features four incredible vehicles that represent the highlights of Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction which was held in September 2021. The individual sales of these four cars are now set to be immortalized as rare 1-of-1 SparkNFTs.

Barrett-Jackson will auction each SparkNFT on behalf of Motoclub, with two being sold on the Friday, and the remainder crossing the block on the Saturday, both of which are the busiest sale days in the weeklong Scottsdale Auction calendar.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of the biggest global collector car events to be held annually, with some of the finest cars and automobilia being offered to car enthusiasts, with hundreds-of-thousands of visitors expected during the 9-day event, which also celebrates Barrett-Jackson’s 50th Anniversary.

The four vehicle sales featuring in the Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection are:

1978 Porsche 928 "Risky Business" Movie Car – Lot #4001 to be sold on Friday, January 28.

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom - Lot #4002 to be sold on Friday, January 28.

to be sold on Friday, January 28. 2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot #4003 to be sold on Saturday, January 29.

to be sold on Saturday, January 29. 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 "Birdcage" recreation – Lot #4004 to be sold on Saturday, January 29.

Each SparkNFT will be minted as 1-of-1 and will contain 1 x specially commissioned illustration, 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video of the sale of the vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction. To register to bid on these SparkNFTs please sign-up here.

In addition to all the exciting SparkNFT action taking place, Motoclub is delighted to confirm that it will be attending the Scottsdale event to help spread awareness about what Motoclub offers, and to meet with fellow petrolheads to talk about everything automotive!

Visitors can chat with our representatives, sign-up and open a Motoclub Digital Garage, and pick-up one of our all new Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series packs to get their own SparkNFT collection started. If you’re attending the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction, you can find us at stand 3A in the Exhibitor Marketplace hall.

Speaking ahead of the Scottsdale auction, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman, Cameron Chell said: “Scottsdale is an amazing space for car enthusiasts, and this year is going to be really memorable with the Fiftieth Anniversary celebrations taking place as well. Motoclub have some awesome SparkNFTs going across the block, and I’m very excited to see the reception to the booth - it’s definitely going to be a very special occasion. SparkNFT collectors are not going to want to miss it.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction takes place from January 22 to January 30 inclusive.

For more information on opening a Motoclub account or to purchase a SparkNFT Rookie Series pack please click here.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

