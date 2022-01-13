Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 6.7%. The global advanced surgical navigation software market is largely driven by the growing adoption of surgical navigation instruments, technological advancements such as 3D, VR, and AR, the increasing number of surgeries, and the growing demand for non-invasive surgeries.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing geriatric population and increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to further enhance the market
- The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other ailments has also increased the demand for surgical navigation instruments
- The 3D segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the advanced surgical navigation software market based on the type
- The orthopedic segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the increasing geriatric population based on application
- Stryker, Olympus America, 7D Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stratovan Corporation, X-Nav Technologies, Globus Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., RSIP Vision, Novarad, Acclarent, Inc., Pixee Medical, EOS Imaging, Paritic, Holosurgical Inc., Insight Medical Systems, Medtronic Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen, HipXpert, cortEXplore GmbH, and Centerline Biomedical, Inc. among others are the key players in the advanced surgical navigation software market
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- 3D
- AR
- VR
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Orthopedic
- Neurosurgery
- ENT
- Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Hospitals
- Physician Practices
- Ambulatory Settings
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
