Saputo Announces a Change in Its Senior Management Structure

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (we, Saputo or the Company) (TSX: SAP) announced today a change in its senior management structure with the retirement of Kai Bockmann. Effective immediately, Mr. Bockmann is stepping down as President and Chief Operating Officer and will be leaving the Company on March 4, 2022. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America), and Leanne Cutts, President and Chief Operating Officer (International and Europe), who reported to Mr. Bockmann, will report to Lino A. Saputo, now serving as Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Kai has contributed to building a strong and diverse leadership team and we thank him for his dedication and involvement over the last 10 years. I wish him and his family well going forward,” said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saputo Inc.

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads.

