Leading Payments Platform Pockyt Announces Partnership With Delaware North, Enabling Contactless QR-Code Payments For Consumers Using Alipay, PayPal and Other Popular Digital Wallets

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pockyt , the checkout platform that helps businesses access and retain digitally native shoppers globally, today announced a partnership with hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North that will enable the company to conduct rapid and contactless cross-border QR-code payments across its 200-plus venues. Pockyt also announced today that it has significantly expanded its global presence and now supports 14 major digital wallets including PayPal, Alipay, Venmo, WeChat Pay, and alternative payment methods including, UnionPay, and Klarna, among others.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Delaware North to offer their millions of customers a safe, reliable and convenient way to pay for goods and services,” said Mason Lin, CEO and founder of Pockyt. “By removing payment friction, Pockyt allows all businesses to deeply connect with a high value, untapped global customer base of over 2 billion people who engage digitally with brands and venues.”

“Whether it’s a visit to an airport, a sports venue, a national park, a hotel or restaurant, we serve over a half a billion people a year across more than 200 locations – and providing them with the very best experience is key,” said Jeff Wilkinson, chief information officer at Delaware North. “We chose Pockyt because of their focus on alternative digital payments and the quantity of options we can offer our customers with one single integration. Pockyt seamlessly connects to our retail, food and beverage and property management systems such as Oracle Simphony, Opera and SpotOn Appetize, while also providing the safest, most secure payment option when it comes to customer data and privacy.”

Pockyt’s payments solution allows merchants to accept all major global wallets, including PayPal, Venmo and Alipay. Key features include:

Seamless Integration: With one simple integration to the merchant’s Point-of-Sale and/or eCommerce platform, Pockyt removes friction from the checkout process by offering customers the option to pay with 14 of the world's leading QR-based digital wallets. The integration bypasses a retailer's existing payment infrastructure, leveraging their existing bar code scanner, not impacting their PCI certification and not requiring any additional hardware, software or peripherals.

Major digital wallets are supported, enabling consumers to shop globally and pay locally with many additional global wallets being added each quarter. Access and Connection: Pockyt’s digital checkout experience alleviates churn and increases retention enabling brands to engage with their customers post-checkout.

Pockyt will be demonstrating its seamlessly integrated leading-edge payments solution with Oracle X-Store POS at Booth #18 in the NRF Innovation Lab on Level 1 of the Jacob Javits Center in New York City from January 16-18, 2022. NRF’s Innovation Lab showcases the latest innovations in payments, applications in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, facial recognition, robotics and more. This immersive exhibit tracks cutting-edge developments in retail’s tech transformation.

In addition, on Tuesday, January 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET during NRF, Pockyt CEO Mason Lin will be participating in a Featured Session along with Klarna, Foot Locker, Inc., and XRC Labs titled “ Beyond Contactless: Are Flexible Payments the New Marketing Play? ” More details and location can be found here .

About Pockyt

Founded in 2017, New York-based Pockyt (formerly Yuansfer) is a checkout platform that helps businesses access and retain digitally native shoppers globally. Thousands of businesses use Pockyt to accept all major global digital wallets and complete payments online and in-store using QR-codes in order to engage with billions of new consumers. Earlier this year, Pockyt raised a $5M series seed from investors including Panoramic Ventures, Candou Ventures, MVB Bank, Gaingels, and Imagination Capital. For more information, visit www.pockyt.io .

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global hospitality and entertainment company founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for more than 100 years. Delaware North operates at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, cultural landmarks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our associates are dedicated to delighting guests by creating the world's best experiences. Delaware North serves millions of guests each year in the sports, travel, hospitality, restaurant and catering, lodging, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North at www.DelawareNorth.com .

