CinCor Pharma Appoints June Lee to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced the appointment of the independent member June Lee, M.D. to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Lee brings decades of leadership experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and has served in numerous executive and board roles.



“We are very pleased to welcome June to the CinCor Board,” said James Healy, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of CinCor’s Board of Directors. “As the Company’s clinical programs advance, we are continuing to bolster our organizational expertise in areas of strategic organizational leadership and clinical development. Dr. Lee is an accomplished industry leader and board member whose guidance will be invaluable through the clinical advancement and commercialization of our selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor CIN-107, in development for the treatment of hypertension and other renal related indications. Her appointment as director comes at an opportune time for the Company, following the recent closing of its successful initial public offering and as CinCor continues clinical development of CIN-107 with three ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials.”

Dr. June Lee, M.D. added, “I have spent much of my career helping to develop therapeutic products from early phase discovery through commercialization. CinCor is poised to make an innovative difference in the treatment of several cardio-renal diseases that have not seen therapeutic advancements in decades. I look forward to joining CinCor’s Board of Directors at this pivotal clinical stage and partnering with the team to help shape CIN-107’s clinical development and commercial strategy.”

June Lee

June Lee is a physician-scientist with over 20 years in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she was Founder and CEO of Esker Therapeutics. She previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer of MyoKardia where she built and led a world-class development organization that was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb for $13.1 billion in November 2020. Prior to MyoKardia, Dr. Lee was Professor of Medicine at UCSF School of Medicine, where she served as Director of Translational Research and built the Catalyst Program, an internal accelerator for early-stage technologies. As the therapeutic area head at Genentech, Dr. Lee led early clinical development programs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and respiratory diseases. Dr. Lee serves on numerous boards in the healthcare industry including the Advisory Board for Johns Hopkins University Center for Therapeutic Translation, the Board of Directors for Tanaya Therapeutics, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GenEdit, and is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Foresite Labs. Dr. Lee received her undergraduate degree in chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University, earned her medical degree at the School of Medicine at University of California, Davis, and completed her clinical training in internal medicine and pulmonary & critical care at UCLA and UCSF.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, CIN-107, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About CIN-107

CIN-107 is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 108 million hypertensive patients.

