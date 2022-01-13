BlueJay Therapeutics to Present at the 2nd Global IR@JPM Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJay Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company focused on cures for infectious diseases, today announced that chairman and chief executive officer, Dr. Keting Chu, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 2nd Global IR@JPM Conference on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the biotech track to be held 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. ET.



Dr. Chu will provide an overview of the company, including BlueJay’s two therapeutic approaches with potential high rate of functional cure for HBV infections -- its best-in-class anti-HBsAg monoclonal antibody approach and novel, first-in-class HBsAg inhibitor program -- its preeminent management team with a proven track record in anti-infectives, strong patent position and backing by top healthcare investors.

About BlueJay Therapeutics

BlueJay Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on cures for infectious diseases. The company’s first target indication is chronic Hepatitis B, which remains a worldwide prevalent disease with urgent unmet medical need. BlueJay is advancing two innovative approaches with the potential for high rate of functional cure: best-in-class fully human IgG1 anti-HBs monoclonal antibodies and first-in-class HBsAg oral small molecule inhibitors. The company believes that by reducing hepatitis B surface antigen and restoring adaptive immunity a functional cure could be achieved for patients. For more information on BlueJay, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com.

