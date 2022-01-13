Ascend Expands Testing Capacity with New Siemens Healthineers Strategic Relationship

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend, the leading dialysis testing laboratory, has expanded its strategic relationship with Siemens Healthineers. The new agreement will increase the testing capacity at Ascend's new Sunnyvale, California laboratory, which is expected to open in Q2 2022.



Ascend is one of the busiest labs in the country, routinely performing one million tests a day. Ascend was also one of the first labs to offer Covid-19 antibody testing using Siemens Healthineers' Atellica® Solution analyzers.

Last year, Ascend announced plans to open a new lab in Sunnyvale. The new lab will be outfitted with over 40 Atellica Solution analyzers, making it one of the country's largest single-site Atellica Solution locations. Ascend's Sunnyvale lab will also become one of a handful of megalabs around the country that utilize Siemens Healthineers laboratory diagnostic solutions. Siemens Healthineers plans to use the facility as a showcase lab and innovation center.

Ascend is expanding its strategic relationship with Siemens Healthineers and increasing its capacity to meet growing customer demand. The company serves approximately 95% of the country's independent dialysis providers.

"We are committed to staying ahead of the industry while providing impeccable service and quality results. Our new laboratory needs the most advanced instrumentation and automation," said Paul F. Beyer, CEO of Ascend. "After evaluating different solutions, Ascend chose Siemens Healthineers because it offered the best combination of innovation, service and precision."

The Atellica Solution integrates immunoassay and clinical chemistry analyzers with sample-management technology so laboratory professionals can focus on driving better outcomes. The automation-ready solution is flexible, scalable and features patented bidirectional magnetic sample-transport technology, with over 300 customizable configurations and a broad assay menu.

"With Atellica Solution, Siemens Healthineers delivers a best-in-class solution for the leading laboratories in the United States," said Jennifer Zinn, Executive Vice President and Head of Diagnostics, North America at Siemens Healthineers. "We are excited to support Ascend in the growth of their new Sunnyvale megalab by delivering a highly scalable offering with a broad assay menu and proven performance."

Siemens Healthineers is a leading medical technology company with over 120 years of experience and 18,500 patents globally. An estimated five million patients benefit from its innovative technologies and services in the areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine, as well as digital health and enterprise services.

About Ascend

Ascend Clinical was founded in Northern California in 2000 as a clinical reference laboratory specializing in testing services for kidney disease. For over 20 years, we have been working with dialysis clinics to provide industry-leading service, comprehensive testing, innovative tools and technology. Ascend has focused on innovating and growing to anticipate our customers' needs to deliver best-in-class services and optimize patient care. The company has locations in Denver and Colorado Springs as well as our main laboratory in Redwood City, CA. More information at www.aclab.com.

