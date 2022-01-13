Imprint Energy Launches New Generation of Ultrathin, Flexible, Printed Batteries, ZinCore®, Touting Increased Power Density Enabling 5G Services, New IoT Applications

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprint Energy, the global leader in thin, flexible, rechargeable battery development, announced today the launch of their latest generation of zinc-based battery technology, ZinCore. After making significant advancements in securing and validating its supply chain partnerships in a broad range of industries, Imprint Energy’s unique, proprietary ZinCore battery technology will improve portable power and unlock doors in advanced IoT product design and mobile connectivity. More power in less physical space and an ability to withstand the rigors of hot environments and cold chain storage are some of ZinCore’s unique advantages.



“After ten years of research and over 20 patents, we’re proud to bring the safest and most sustainable battery on the market,” said Dr. Christine Ho, CEO of Imprint Energy. “ZinCore’s power density and thin, flexible, customizable design will power innovation and new connectivity. We’re excited to see the impact ZinCore will make in cold chain logistics, pharma, medical devices, food and beverage supply chains and track-and-trace.”

Imprint Energy’s ZinCore batteries provide 10X more power in the same volume than Imprint’s previous zinc-based battery, ZincPoly, achieving greater temperature ranges while meeting 5G radio demands. ZinCore batteries pack more power density into a tighter space; they are thinner and more flexible than commercially available conventional lithium batteries, with a width of 1.0 mm and a bending diameter of 3 inches. ZinCore’s customizable, scalable, printed manufacturing process allows for large-scale production of batteries that fit the shape and size required by unique project design needs and delivers on the promise of lower cost per cm3. The customizable nature of ZinCore innovates through barriers in the design of smart labels, medical devices, and IoT wearables.

ZinCore is resilient in adverse conditions, with an operating temperature range of -35° C to 60° C. It’s also fully submersible underwater. This resiliency, coupled with ZinCore’s ultrathin, flexible, and lightweight properties, allows for use in nearly any smart label track-and-trace solution. Businesses across various markets will now be able to power smart labels with ZinCore batteries including pharmaceuticals, medtech, agriculture, supply chain and cold chain logistics, and more without worrying about losing power in refrigeration, transport, or storage.

ZinCore is also safer and more sustainable than lithium batteries. Its zinc-based chemistry avoids the safety issues, such as explosions and fire, that have plagued many lithium technologies. ZinCore is classified as a non-hazardous waste, as it is not ignitable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic. Zinc is 12 times more abundant than lithium and has 78% less greenhouse gas emissions over its entire lifecycle, including production. As a rechargeable battery made from readily available material, ZinCore provides unique environmental and commercial advantages.

About Imprint Energy

Imprint Energy is a widely recognized leader in ultrathin, safe, flexible, printed batteries for Internet of Technology products, including smart labels, health and wellness sensors, and flexible displays. Imprint’s proprietary ZinCore technology powers a range of applications in sectors that include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics, medical devices, and IoT wearables. ZinCore provides a safe and environmentally-resilient portable power solution. Imprint has received extensive recognition, including the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 and 50 Smartest Companies , as well as Business Insider’s 46 Climate-Tech Startups Set to Soar in 2021 and 21 Rising Stars Leaders of Clean Energy .

