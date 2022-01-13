Sectigo Achieves Record Growth in 2021 Fueled by Product Innovation & New Enterprise Customer Acquisition

Roseland, NJ, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced record growth for 2021, including a more than 20 percent increase in enterprise sales and a significant increase in net-new tier 1 logos. In addition, new product innovations, industry awards, and strong market demand drove the company to outperform growth targets.

"We're thrilled with our 2021 results. It was a pivotal year for Sectigo as we disrupted industry norms to help our customers solve real-world challenges establishing digital trust for any digital identity, regardless of its origin," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "Our modern approach to identity-first security combined with our SiteLock portfolio, and the expansion of our leadership team, puts us in a category above our competitors that our customers, partners, and the market recognize."

Financial and Leadership Highlights

Over 20 Percent Growth in Enterprise Sales: Sectigo saw more than a 20 percent increase in enterprise sales in 2021 and record demand as more and more businesses are turning to Sectigo to help them secure and manage their growing volumes of human and machine identities.

David Mahdi Joins Executive Team: Former Gartner VP and identity cryptography and cybersecurity visionary David Mahdi joined Sectigo in December 2021 as Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor.

SiteLock: Sectigo acquired the leading website security protection and monitoring provider, SiteLock, in May 2021. This transaction also included Patchman, a Netherlands-based provider of automated Content Management Systems (CMS) vulnerability scanning and patching solutions. The acquisition expanded Sectigo’s product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by SiteLock and established Sectigo’s market leadership in web security.

Root Causes Podcast Hits 50,000 Listeners: The five-star rated weekly Root Causes podcast hosted by Sectigo’s Chief Compliance Officer Tim Callan and Chief Technology Officer Jason Soroko reached its 50,000 listeners milestone. As a trusted source of knowledge, Sectigo aims to educate IT professionals about industry trends and best practices.

Product Innovations

Sectigo Becomes ‘CA Agnostic’: Advancements to Sectigo’s flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), make it a universal platform capable of managing public and private certificates from other leading Certificate Authorities (CAs). Customers can manage their digital identities provided by Sectigo and other CAs through SCM’s central portal. Microsoft Certificate Authority is the first major third-party CA to be added to Sectigo’s advanced CLM platform, with more scheduled for release in early 2022.

Product Enhancements Solve Emerging Use Cases: Additional innovations are scheduled for release this year, including passwordless authentication, identity orchestration for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), remote identity validation for document signing, and advanced automation capabilities.

Industry Recognition

The Software Report’s Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2021: Sectigo is one of The Software Report’s Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2021, chosen for its dominance in Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM).





The Software Report’s Top 25 Cybersecurity CEOs of 2021: Sectigo’s Holtz was named a Top 25 Cybersecurity Executive of 2021 by The Software Report. Holtz was recognized for driving the company’s growth and go-to-market expansion.





CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award 2021: Leading market intelligence firm Tech Breakthrough named Sectigo the Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year in the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.





Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards 2021: Sectigo Web Security Platform was named Gold Winner for New Security Software Product-Service of the Year. Sectigo’s Soroko was named the Bronze Winner for CTO of the Year in the 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.





Five-Star Partner Program Rating: Sectigo Secure Partner Program received a Five-Star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide, awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

“It is an exciting time to be at Sectigo with the rapid growth of its team, solutions, and addressable markets and its focus on interoperability and openness,” said Sectigo’s Mahdi. “Our top priority is to help our customers future-proof their organizations against today’s increasingly complex threats, and this starts with reducing IT infrastructure complexity to enable orchestration and automation across all identity management solutions, establishing a solid foundation of digital trust. That is what Sectigo is delivering to its customers, and we will continue to lead the way in this new year to ensure a secure digital future in 2022.”

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

###