Rhodium Enterprises, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhodium Enterprises, Inc. (“Rhodium” or the “Company”) today announced it has launched an initial public offering of 7,692,307 shares of its Class A common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $12.00 and $14.00 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, Rhodium intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Rhodium intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “RHDM”.

B. Riley Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers, Needham & Company is acting as lead manager, and D.A. Davidson & Co. and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to these securities, when available, may be obtained for free from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street N., Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Phone: +1-703-312-9580, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Phone: +1-833-297-2926, Email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement, including a prospectus that is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under “Rhodium Enterprises, Inc.” This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rhodium Enterprises, Inc.

Rhodium Enterprises, Inc. is an industrial-scale digital asset technology company utilizing its proprietary technologies to mine bitcoin.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements represent Rhodium’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Rhodium’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Rhodium does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rhodium to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Rhodium’s initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Rhodium’s prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

