Global Livestock Grow Lights Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Livestock Grow Lights Market to Reach $9. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Livestock Grow Lights estimated at US$6. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Livestock Grow Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032073/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fluorescent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HID segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
- The Livestock Grow Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
- LED Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
- In the global LED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Agrilight BV
  • Aruna Lighting
  • Big Dutchman
  • CBM Lighting
  • Delaval
  • Enim UAB
  • Fienhage Poultry Solutions
  • Greengage Lighting
  • HATO BV
  • Once Inc.
  • Osram
  • Shenzhen Hontech-Wins
  • Signify Holding
  • Sunbird
  • Uni-Light LED




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032073/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Fluorescent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorescent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for HID by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for HID by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for HID by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for LED by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Incandescent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Incandescent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Incandescent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cattle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cattle by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cattle by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Swine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Livestocks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Livestocks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Livestocks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by Type -
Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights
by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by Type -
Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorescent,
HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow Lights by
Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cattle,
Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Livestock Grow Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and
Incandescent - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Livestock Grow Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and
Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Livestock
Grow Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Livestock
Grow Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Livestock
Grow Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow
Lights by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fluorescent, HID, LED and Incandescent for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Livestock Grow Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and
Other Livestocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other
Livestocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Grow
Lights by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cattle, Poultry, Swine and Other Livestocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032073/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data