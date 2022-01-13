Grayscale Investments® Updates Pricing Methodology for Grayscale® Zcash Trust, Grayscale® Stellar Lumens Trust, and Grayscale® Horizen Trust

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the sponsor (the "Sponsor") of Grayscale® Zcash Trust (OTCQX: ZCSH), Grayscale® Stellar Lumens Trust (OTCQX: GXLM), and Grayscale® Horizen Trust (OTCQX: HZEN) (the “Trusts”) has updated the methodology used to determine the price of the Digital Assets underlying each of the Trusts.



Grayscale is issuing this release in accordance with the disclosure obligations of OTCQX®. The Trusts’ Quarterly Report and other disclosures, published to satisfy the Alternative Reporting Standard disclosure guidelines for OTCQX, are available at Grayscale® Zcash Trust, Grayscale® Stellar Lumens Trust, and Grayscale® Horizen Trust.

Grayscale Zcash Trust and Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust each values its Digital Assets for operational purposes by reference to the volume-weighted index price (each, an “Index Price”) of the applicable Digital Assets in U.S. dollars calculated by applying a weighting algorithm to the price and trading volume data for the immediately preceding 24-hour period as of 4:00 p.m., New York time derived from the selected digital asset exchanges that are reflected in the applicable CoinDesk Index (each, an “Index”) on such trade date. The Index Price for each Trust is calculated using non-GAAP methodology and is not used in such Trust’s financial statements. If the Index for a Trust becomes unavailable or if the Sponsor of such Trust determines in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate Digital Asset price, then the Sponsor will employ an alternative method to determine the Index Price under the cascading set of rules as described in such Trust’s Annual Report, as filed in accordance with the disclosure obligations of OTCQX®. Effective January 10, 2022, the Sponsor has amended the cascading set of rules used to determine the Index Price for each Trust as described below.

Updates to Grayscale Zcash Trust and Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust Digital Asset Value Disclosure: Determination of the Index Price When Index Price is Unavailable

The Sponsor will use the following cascading set of rules to calculate the Index Price. For the avoidance of doubt, the Sponsor will employ the below rules sequentially and in the order as presented below, should one or more specific rule(s) fail:

The price set by the Index as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. If the Index becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Index Provider to obtain the Index Price directly from the Index Provider. If after such contact the Index remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The price set by Coin Metrics Real-Time Rate (the “Secondary Index”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date (the “Secondary Index Price”). The Secondary Index Price is a real-time reference rate price, calculated using trade data from constituent markets selected by Coin Metrics (the “Secondary Index Provider”). The Secondary Index Price is calculated by applying weighted-median techniques to such trade data where half the weight is derived from the trading volume on each constituent market and half is derived from inverse price variance, where a constituent market with high price variance as a result of outliers or market anomalies compared to other constituent markets is assigned a smaller weight. If the Secondary Index becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Secondary Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Secondary Index Provider to obtain the Secondary Index Price directly from the Secondary Index Provider. If after such contact the Secondary Index remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Secondary Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The price set by the Trust's principal market (the “Tertiary Pricing Option”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. The Tertiary Pricing Option is a spot price derived from the principal market's public data feed that is believed to be consistently publishing pricing information as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, and is provided to the Sponsor via an application programming interface. If the Tertiary Pricing Option becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Tertiary Pricing Provider to obtain the Tertiary Pricing Option directly from the Tertiary Pricing Provider. If after such contact the Tertiary Pricing Option remains unavailable after such contact or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The Sponsor will use its best judgment to determine a good faith estimate of the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Grayscale Horizen Trust values its Digital Assets for operational and non-GAAP purposes by reference to the Reference Rate Price. The Reference Rate Price is the value of its Digital Assets as represented by the Reference Rate, calculated at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on each business day. The Reference Rate Provider develops, calculates and publishes the Reference Rate on a continuous basis using the volume-weighted price at the Digital Asset Benchmark Exchanges, as selected by the Reference Rate Provider.The Reference Rate Price is calculated using non-GAAP methodology and is not used in the Trust’s financial statements. If the Reference Rate becomes unavailable or if the Sponsor of the Trust, determines in good faith that the Reference Rate does not reflect an accurate Digital Asset price, then the Sponsor will employ an alternative method to determine the Reference Rate Price under the cascading set of rules as described in the Trust's Annual Report for the period ended September 30, 2021, as filed in accordance with the disclosure obligations of OTCQX®. Effective January 10, 2022, the Sponsor has amended the cascading set of rules used to determine the Reference Rate Price as described below.

Updates to Grayscale Horizen Trust’s Digital Asset Value Disclosure: Determination of the Index Price When Index Price is Unavailable

The Sponsor will use the following cascading set of rules to calculate the Reference Rate Price. For the avoidance of doubt, the Sponsor will employ the below rules sequentially and in the order as presented below, should one or more specific rule(s) fail:

Reference Rate Price = The price set by the Reference Rate Provider as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. If the Reference Rate becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Reference Rate does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Reference Rate Provider to obtain the Reference Rate Price directly from the Reference Rate Provider. If after such contact the Reference Rate remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Reference Rate Price does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Reference Rate Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Reference Rate Price = The price set by Coin Metrics Real-Time Rate (the “Secondary Reference Rate”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date (the “Secondary Reference Rate Price”). The Secondary Reference Rate Price is a real-time reference rate price, calculated using trade data from constituent markets selected by Coin Metrics (the “Secondary Reference Rate Provider”). The Secondary Reference Rate Price is calculated by applying weighted-median techniques to such trade data where half the weight is derived from the trading volume on each constituent market and half is derived from inverse price variance, where a constituent market with high price variance as a result of outliers or market anomalies compared to other constituent markets is assigned a smaller weight. If the Secondary Reference Rate becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Secondary Reference Rate does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Secondary Reference Rate Provider to obtain the Secondary Reference Rate Price directly from the Secondary Reference Rate Provider. If after such contact the Secondary Reference Rate remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Secondary Reference Rate does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Reference Rate Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Reference Rate Price = The price set by the Trust's principal market (the “Tertiary Pricing Option”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. The Tertiary Pricing Option is a spot price derived from the principal market's public data feed that is believed to be consistently publishing pricing information as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, and is provided to the Sponsor via an application programming interface. If the Tertiary Pricing Option becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Tertiary Pricing Provider to obtain the Tertiary Pricing Option directly from the Tertiary Pricing Provider. If after such contact the Tertiary Pricing Option remains unavailable after such contact or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Reference Rate Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Reference Rate Price = The Sponsor will use its best judgment to determine a good faith estimate of the Reference Rate Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

About Grayscale Investments®

