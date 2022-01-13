Harbor Custom Development, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference Live Via Webcast

Gig Harbor, Washington , Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, will present virtually to the investment community via webcast at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. (EDT).

The live broadcast of the presentation may be accessed under the events and presentations section of Harbor Custom Development’s investor website at https://investors.harborcustomhomes.com . Participants are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.