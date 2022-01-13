E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Launches Preventive Disinfection and Cleaning Services

FUZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced the Company has launched a new set of preventive anti-virus disinfection and cleaning services for households and indoor public areas amid resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

E-Home’s disinfection and cleaning services serve as one of the key preventive measures that works to disinfect air and space, surface of objects such as tables and chairs, windows and elevators via spraying and wiping to kill the pathogenic microorganism.

As China reports a new surge of locally transmitted Covid cases since it found the first omicron variant-caused infection this week, an increasing number of districts and regions are under quarantine and households and enterprises are advised to follow guidance and take preventive measures in order to contain further outbreak of the pandemic.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home commented: “Preventive measures like our disinfection cleaning services is one of the most effective anti-pandemic measures. Therefore we decide to launch our disinfection cleaning services as a daily service to provide safe and professional assistance for households and enterprises, for different locations such as hotels, schools, factories, restaurants and entertainment chains as all of us try to work together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“As we keep diversifying our services with our well-trained and professional cleaning team, E-Home will grow as a more reputable brand among our enterprise and household clients. We are confident that all these initiatives will also facilitate our business operation and financial performance in the new year.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including appliance installation and maintenance, housekeeping services, and Internet based home and senior care. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.