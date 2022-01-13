Healthy Extracts Appoints J. Scott Landers as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has appointed J. Scott Landers to the new position of executive vice president of sales and marketing.



Landers brings to Healthy Extracts more than two decades of senior executive experience where he has led the successful launch and revenue growth of new product and service offerings for KPMG, IBM, DISH Network, CenturyLink, NEC and other industry leaders.

"I’m excited to join Healthy Extracts at this pivotal stage in its growth and development, as demonstrated by its strong ramp up in sales over the last year,” stated Landers. “The company’s expanding portfolio of naturally formulated, clinically-backed supplements are uniquely capable of delivering heart and brain benefits, which has become increasingly important to consumers in today’s post-COVID world.”

“I see tremendous opportunities for further expanding Healthy Extracts’ distribution channels and product offerings, and accelerating growth across the board,” added Landers.

Landers most recently served as managing director of Jaybird Group, a leading web and app developer for major enterprises and brands. At Jaybird, he helped build a $2 million software development business from the ground up using Agile Marketing methodologies and leading a team of full-stack developers.

Prior to Jaybird, he served as managing director of Moonlight Media, an online marketing agency that focused on SEO, content and pay-per-click, where he was responsible for developing and implementing operational and marketing strategies that helped drive annualized revenues from zero to over $8 million in less than a year. For Moonlight Media clients he developed automated tools that analyzed ad inventory yields and optimized per inquiry ad placements, ultimately achieving an industry-leading yield of 40% above industry average.

Landers has also served as marketing director for DISH Network, and vice president of sales for Meridian Investment Management’s ICON Funds.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial management and computer science from Purdue University, and an MBA in finance and financial management services from the University of Denver. He began his career in the U.S. Army, where he served five years as a helicopter pilot.

Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts, commented: “We expect Scott’s wealth of knowledge and experience, and his outstanding record of achievement with major brands, to drive our sales growth, expand sales channels, and increase market reach. We see his contributions becoming especially important as we continue to ramp our B2B distribution segment and grow our subscription-based direct-to-consumer offerings in 2022 with the major products we introduced last year.”

Healthy Extracts’ Expanding Portfolio of Clinically Proven Formulations

July 2021: Launched Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) ACTIVATE, a clinically proven proprietary formulation that naturally increases key brain activity by as much as 46%.

August 2021: Introduced Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™, a proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms associated with migraine headaches, as well as increases brain and cognitive activation.



October 2021: Rolled out two new high-potency natural formulations, Organic Citrus Bergamot for Women and Organic Citrus Bergamot, available today only on Amazon.



December 2021: Introduced a line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products for Whitney Johns, the company’s first major influencer under its recently launched brand influencer program.

To learn more about Healthy Extracts products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. These products should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using these and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These product and formulation are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

