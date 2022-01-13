The 4Less Group, Inc. Announces Landmark Integration with E-Commerce Management Software Solutions Provider, SureDone, Inc.

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), announced that they have completed the integration of SureDone’s proven e-commerce management solution with the Autoparts4less.com (“AP4Less”) automotive marketplace platform. This integration will enable SureDone’s extensive network of parts sellers to seamlessly push their products onto the AP4Less platform while instantly updating pricing, inventory levels, shipping status, etc..

The finalizing of the SureDone integration serves as a vital indicator of The 4Less Group’s ability to work efficiently and seamlessly with the e-commerce industry leaders. The ongoing integration of the AP4Less platform with these state of the art e-commerce solutions will bring an ever-expanding network of sellers to the platform with minimal expenditure of effort or overhead on the part of the company, leading to a key surge in positive cash flow and shareholder value.

"SureDone is one of the top e-commerce integrators for the Auto Parts industry.” Stated Chris Davenport, Founder and President of AutoParts4Less, Inc. “With the potential for SureDone's auto parts and accessories sellers to list upward of 7 million unique products on Autoparts4less.com, this provides a monumental boost in reaching our goal of having over 15 million parts available for sale on our platform by the end of 2022.”

“Additionally, this ensures that buyers will likely have an opportunity to find the parts they need prior to us finishing our beta testing. Finally, the Suredone integration serves as the linchpin event kicking off the beginning of an aggressive advertising and branding campaign.” continued Chris.

"With the limited number of choices for automotive parts and accessories sellers to connect with targeted buyers, it is exciting to see Auto Parts 4Less come to market focused on helping these sellers scale and become more successful." said Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone.

About SureDone, Inc.

SureDone’s software provides a proven comprehensive solution for e-commerce sellers in the automotive, motorsports, powersports and marine aftermarket parts and accessories industry. Their solution helps companies economically scale and mature their e-commerce business by standardizing and automating repetitive, error prone and inaccurate processes. SureDone specializes specifically in supporting features such as: Vehicle fitment; Kits and bundles (including connections to DCI, SEMA Data Co-Op and the ASAP Network); with automated connections for inventory, pricing and drop shipping. Presently SureDone works with over 30 parts and accessories vendors providing a scalable infrastructure allowing for catalogs containing over seven million unique products and the ability to provide updates for over one million products at a time. From product management, to multichannel listing management, to inventory management, to order management, to automating vendor and internal connections, SureDone provides the comprehensive solution needed for companies in the parts and accessories industry to scale their businesses. Schedule a call today by visiting

https://www.suredone.com/contact-demo/ .

The 4Less Group, Inc.

The 4Less Group, Inc. is the owner LiftKits4less.com, an ecommerce aftermarket auto parts site as well as AutoParts4Less.com, presently in beta test phase, a multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. AutoParts4Less.com, when fully launched, will offer buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide customers with more options. The Company is working on developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as title sponsor of the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship and the sponsor of various drivers in the NASCAR motor sports.

Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

