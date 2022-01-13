Entara Appoints Raum Sandoval as Chief Information Security Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, an industry-leading eXtended Service Provider (XSP), is pleased to announce the promotion of Raum Sandoval to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

As CISO, Sandoval will be responsible for continually advancing Entara's security posture. He will support the firm as it evolves as an XSP and will focus on integrating various security products and services, as well as governance, risk, and compliance platforms, for both Entara and its customers.

"When Raum joined Entara, his dedication to excellence was evident," said Pam Diaz, CEO and President of Entara. "As the Director of Managed Services, he focused on day-to-day operations with a security focus. This experience prepared him for success in his role as Deputy CISO. Raum has an unparalleled understanding of Entara's offerings and a clear vision of how to evolve our growing security posture. I know he will continue to bring significant value to our firm and clients in his new role."

During Sandoval's time as Deputy CISO, he led Entara's Security Integration team, which focuses on enhancing Entara's security offering portfolio and integrating it within cloud and on-premise infrastructures. He also created and enhanced standards, processes, and systems that incorporated monitoring and logging, proactive maintenance, business continuity, disaster recovery, resiliency and incident response.

"I am incredibly excited to move into the CISO role at Entara," said Sandoval. "In our connected world, it is imperative that companies are not only securing their own infrastructure but also demanding a high standard from the companies they interact with - whether your business is five or 50,000 users. As cyber security needs endlessly develop and increase in importance and complexity, I am dedicated to keeping Entara ahead of the curve as I lead our in-house team of experts."

Sandoval has over 15 years of experience managing and supporting IT for hundreds of companies, from small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies, across multiple sectors. Through his work, Sandoval puts businesses in the position to scale and grow, while keeping security at the forefront. His background includes a diverse expertise in Systems, Network, and Cloud Architecture, which has given him an edge in being able to set forth real-world policies as well as effective adherence and compliance to those policies.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first XSP. We deliver exceptional, security-focused IT solutions for our clients, including IT managed services, security integration services, and breach remediation and recovery services. We're built from the ground up to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with our clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been formally recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® each year from 2017-2021, and we're consistently ranked by MSPmentor as a Top 200 Global IT Managed Services provider and Top 100 Global IT Security Managed Services Provider. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

Claire Sullivan

Claire.Sullivan@entaracorp.com

Related Images











Image 1: Raum Sandoval, CISO of Entara









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment