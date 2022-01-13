Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to Geopointe on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud announced that it has updated its Geopointe application on the Salesforce AppExchange with powerful new enhancements to plan and manage their territories. One notable enhancement is the deeper integration with LevelEleven, customers can now map LevelEleven data as Metric Layers to for real-time geographic insights into sales team performance. This seamless integration with LevelEleven also allows users to take actions from the map such as starting a coaching session with a rep or sending a splash to recognize a team member. In addition, the Route Planner add-on has been enhanced to streamline administration and complex route optimization. With a single click, users are able to optimize routes weeks in advance or schedule batch jobs to optimize routes on a recurring basis.



Built natively on the Salesforce Platform, Geopointe is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000016ZHeEAM .

For more information on this Geopointe release, register for the Release Webinar on Thursday, February 24, 2022 .

Comments on the News

“With this latest release of Geopointe, we are excited to empower our customers with the ability to coach and motivate their teams directly from the map with our LevelEleven integration,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These updates further our mission to align people to outcomes, whether that includes territory optimization, route planning, or real-time insights from the map.”



About Geopointe by Ascent Cloud

Geopointe location-enables your CRM data to help you geographically visualize your accounts, contacts, opportunities, and more. Sales teams increase their efficiency and streamline processes through features such as geographic analysis, routing and optimization, territory management, and more. For more information visit geopointe.com .

Ascent Cloud builds and deploys SaaS solutions that help align sales people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams.

For more information visit geopointe.com or ascentcloud.io .

