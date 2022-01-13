Pax8 Unveils Independent Consulting Study: The Total Economic Impact of Pax8 Technology and Operations for MSPs

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today revealed the commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Pax8. The TEI framework can be used to project the potential technology, operations, and financial benefits for our more than 20,000 partners serving close to 200,000 businesses.



The TEI study examines IT organizations' potential return on investment (ROI), resulting in key statistics, including a three-year 249 percent return over three years for a composite organization.

“The Forrester TEI study quantifies the potential savings and value our people, technology, and operations have created in our partners’ businesses and for their end user clients,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “The study explores ways partners are leveraging the cost savings and business benefits enabled by cloud technology and reveals key findings, including cost avoidance and higher productivities through our unified support and technology automation created by the Pax8 marketplace.”

Heddy continued: “The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation globally, and end-user spending on public cloud services is expected to exceed $411 Billion in 2022. The Pax8 Platform, partner programs, support, and solutions are helping partners worldwide capitalize on this incredible opportunity.”

Pax8 commissioned the Forrester study to understand better the economics of leveraging the Pax8 Platform, programs, and operations. The study took more than six months to conduct and included in-depth interviews with partner organizations spanning from $80 million to $3 million in revenue.

Key findings from the TEI study include:

Cost avoidance and higher productivities in billing.

Benefits of channel programs and the resources to build, position, and sell comprehensive technology stacks to expand sales.

Automations in ticket creation resulting in higher productivities for MSP’s technical staff and lower support costs.



To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com. To download TEI for Pax8, please click here.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com