Del Taco Re-Aligns The Stars in 2022 With Positive BOGO Vibes Every Time Mercury is in Retrograde

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After recently announcing its all new 20 Under $2 value menu, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces another stellar deal, this time with a celestial twist. Starting tomorrow through February 3, and repeating all four times when Mercury is in retrograde this year, Del Yeah! Rewards members can enjoy a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) free Chicken Taco Del Carbon, regular or Guac’d Up**, from the new 20 under $2 value menu***.



Mercury in retrograde is the celestial optical illusion in which the planet Mercury appears to move backwards, and is often associated with misfortune, particularly in the matters of travel, communication and technology. Recognizing the positive and satisfying value of a good meal and deal no matter the circumstances, Del Taco is turning a perceived negative timeframe into a win/win with a limited BOGO deal that will run at participating Del Taco locations during the following periods of retrograde:

January 14 through February 3

May 10 through June 2

September 9 through October 2

December 29 through January 18, 2023

The fun doesn’t stop there! For those seeking guidance from the universe on which 20 Under $2 menu items pairs perfectly with their zodiac sign, Del Taco has put together a list of menu pairings for each sign as well as horoscope readings and custom astrology sign GIFs available via Instagram and Facebook stories. Fans can take a glance at how their stars align by visiting deltaco.com/tacostrology.

All of Del’s menu items are prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with high-quality ingredients such as freshly grilled chicken, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco. The new value menu also introduces brand-new items including:

Chicken Taco Del Carbon Guac’d Up: A classic chicken street taco Guac’d Up with Del’s fresh guacamole in a soft corn tortilla.

A classic chicken street taco Guac’d Up with Del’s fresh guacamole in a soft corn tortilla. Chipotle Crispy Chicken Taco: Del’s popular Crispy Chicken Taco now available with smoky, delicious Chipotle sauce.

Del’s popular Crispy Chicken Taco now available with smoky, delicious Chipotle sauce. Crispy Chicken Tacos Guac’d Up: Del’s Crispy Chicken Tacos available in Ranch, Chipotle, or Habanero varieties and Guac’d up with fresh, house-made guac.

Del’s Crispy Chicken Tacos available in Ranch, Chipotle, or Habanero varieties and Guac’d up with fresh, house-made guac. Snack Queso Quesadilla: A delicious and quick snack-sized quesadilla made with creamy Del’s signature, award winning Queso Blanco and rich, shredded cheddar cheese folded inside a warm flour tortilla.

A delicious and quick snack-sized quesadilla made with creamy Del’s signature, award winning Queso Blanco and rich, shredded cheddar cheese folded inside a warm flour tortilla. Strawberry Sprite: A thirst-quenching beverage made with the combo of real strawberries and Sprite.



“Since it has been a tough couple years for everyone, we’re here to start 2022 fresh with some added optimism,” said Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer for Del Taco. “No matter what Mercury in retrograde has in store, we’re thanking our fans with an all new enhanced 20 Under $2 value menu and BOGO tacos as a retrograde bonus.”

For more taco wisdom from the stars, fans can follow #DelTacostrology on social media. To learn more about Del Taco’s new 20 Under $2 menu, and to find your favorite Del Taco items near you, visit deltaco.com .

*By number of units.

**Buy One Chicken Taco Del Carbon or Chicken Taco Del Carbon Guac’d Up, Get One Free

Offer valid Thursday, 1/14/2022 - Thursday, 2/3/2022, only. Del Yeah! Rewards registration required to access deals. Limit one offer per guest. Discount applied to lowest priced qualifying item. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers.

***Price and participation may vary.

