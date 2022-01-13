Radius Health Completes Business Adjustment

Completion of three pivotal trials in 2021 enables restructuring of the operating infrastructure



Non-Sales headcount reduced by approximately 20%

Reductions focused on areas that supported abaloparatide clinical and regulatory activities

Company to provide Q4 & FY 2021 results and 2022 outlook during earnings on February 24

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS), has completed an adjustment of its business.

The catalyst for the changes was the completion of three pivotal trials during the second half of 2021. Those trial readouts included: abaloparatide male study (ATOM) on October 18, elacestrant (EMERALD) on October 20, and abaloparatide transdermal system (abalo-TD) (wearABLe) on December 8.

Both the ATOM and EMERALD studies were positive, having achieved statistical significance vs. all primary endpoints. The wearABLe study failed to meet its pre-determined primary endpoint.

Ongoing U.S. regulatory work is proceeding for the abaloparatide male indication, with the sNDA submission expected in Q1, 2022. Similarly, and with our partner the Menarini Group, we are advancing elacestrant along the regulatory pathway in the U.S. and Europe. As previously mentioned for abalo-TD, over the next several months we will continue the process of collecting and analyzing all components of the data from the wearABLe trial.

The business adjustments were focused on non-Sales functions that directly or indirectly supported abaloparatide and TYMLOS®. Areas that were part of the restructuring included legal, finance, human resources, regulatory, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, and health economics.

The Company will report Q4 & FY 2021 results and provide its 2022 business outlook on February 24, 2022.

