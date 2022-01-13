Comvest Partners Completes Sale of Robbins Brothers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally-focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of Robbins Brothers, a high-end jewelry retailer primarily serving the bridal market, to the Robbins Brothers executive management team, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), and other co-investors. Robbins Brothers had been a platform company in Comvest’s private equity portfolio.



Robbins Brothers, with more than a century of operating history, is a leading independent regional bridal jeweler that offers its customers the highest quality diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, settings, and fashion jewelry. During its partnership with Comvest, Robbins Brothers built out a high-performing professional executive team, scalable jewelry platform, and deep operational infrastructure.

“It has been a tremendous experience partnering with President and CEO Marc Friedant and the rest of the Robbins Brothers management team to build one of the nation’s premier jewelry retailers,” said Tom Clark, Senior Partner at Comvest.

Krishna Bhadriraju, Vice President at Comvest, added, “Robbins Brothers continues to differentiate in the bridal space through a strong brand identity driven by positive and meaningful in-store customer experiences, exceptional service, and an impressive breadth of high-quality jewelry products.”

“Our partnership with Comvest has played a pivotal role in the professionalization of our business, helping deliver strong growth as we broadened our product offering, invested in our stores, and scaled very profitably,” said Mr. Friedant. “We are excited about our new partnership with Main Street Capital, which we are confident will enable our next phase of growth.”

Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, and Capstone Partners acted as financial advisors, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to Robbins Brothers.

About Robbins Brothers

Headquartered in Azusa, California, Robbins Brothers operates 15 retail jewelry stores in California, Texas, Washington, Arizona and online, primarily in the bridal segment. With over a 100-year operating history, the company provides extensive product education, exceptional quality and value and steadfast commitment to its customers. Its focus on bridal jewelry allows Robbins Brothers to deliver an unparalleled selection of styles including an extensive range of exclusive private label and designer collections. For more information, please visit www.robbinsbrothers.com

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the United States. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $7.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com

Media Contacts:

Tom Clark, Senior Partner, Comvest Partners – T.Clark@comvest.com

Krishna Bhadriraju, Vice President, Comvest Partners – K.Bhadriraju@comvest.com