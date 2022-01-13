Curio Opens on Canal Street in Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new storefront concept space catering to the Boston corporate real estate and design industry is now open on Canal Street. Located near North Station, Curio is at the forefront of envisioning the future of the workplace, bringing together designers, architects, clients and real estate professionals by showcasing furniture, lighting, flooring, and other human-centered workplace products on a rotating, short-term basis. Curio is also available as a venue for community-based events, including meeting and event space for industry member organizations, educational events, and pre-event gatherings for games and shows at the adjacent TD Bank North Garden.

"We asked, 'what experiences do our audiences want to have, and how do we meet them where they are?'" said Peter Eliot, Founder of Curio. "The result was Curio: a place for manufacturers and rep groups to highlight new products, designers to try new concepts, innovators to share new ideas, and our community to come together and build on each other's strengths. To push each other, to create spaces for all. To move forward, together."

Curio's first concept, "Garden of Work," is a collaboration between SL Group and Sasaki. Inspired by a garden with varied plants and ecosystems, visitors will experience a variety of workplace settings that integrate technology, embrace flexibility, support collaborative work, and allow for moments of respite. The interactive exhibit will be on display through March and tours are by appointment only. To schedule your tour or for more information on upcoming events, please email hello@thecuriospace.com or follow Curio on Instagram.

