Boulder University Inn makes room for those displaced by Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longtime community hotel, the Boulder University Inn, is making its rooms available at discounted rates to anyone directly impacted by late December’s Marshall Fire on a first-come, first-served basis.

All 40 rooms at the recently renovated downtown Boulder hotel, located at 1632 Broadway, will be available for short- or long-term lodging, providing a modicum of relief to people displaced by the destructive Marshall fire navigating the already tight rental and housing markets. Individuals and families who need a place to stay can contact the hotel directly for more information or to make a reservation.

“The Boulder University Inn has been a proud member of the Boulder County community for over 80 years, and we are genuinely heartbroken that the devastating Marshall Fire is negatively impacting so many of our neighbors. Not only did many community members experience the loss of housing, but they also lost their sense of belonging and security when the wildfires spread across the county,” said Stephen Tebo of Tebo Properties, owner of the Boulder University Inn. “Since Tebo Properties doesn’t own residential property, we don’t have any housing inventory to make available, but we are happy to be able to help those directly impacted by offering discounted rates on any available room at the Boulder University Inn.”

For members of the community impacted by the recent fires who need lodging, the following discounted rates are available:

— $99/night for weekly stays.

— $79/night for monthly stays.

The Boulder University Inn is located in downtown Boulder at Broadway and Arapahoe, adjacent to the Boulder Creek Path and within easy walking distance to both the CU campus and downtown Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Tebo Properties and Stephen Tebo have supported many nonprofit organizations in Boulder County, Colorado, for years. Last year, immediately after the King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Tebo hosted a fundraiser that, despite attendance restrictions due to COVID-19, raised nearly $20,000 for the families of the shooting victims in a single afternoon.

For more information about Boulder University Inn or to make a reservation, please call the hotel directly at (303) 417-1700.

###