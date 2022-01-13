Former CDO of Virginia Carlos Rivero Joins GCOM as Vice President, Data & Analytics

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCOM, a leading technology company that specializes in outcome-driven solutions for state, local and federal government agencies, today announced that Carlos Rivero has joined as Vice President, Data & Analytics. Rivero’s addition to GCOM’s leadership team comes as the company expands its data and analytics services footprint with the recent acquisitions of ASR Analytics and Qlarion.



“Carlos has been a celebrated and outspoken champion for the power of data to transform the way governments operate and serve residents,” said Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM. “His experience serving at both the state and federal levels make him an invaluable team member for GCOM during this period of growth.”

Rivero brings over 25 years of diverse technology experience to GCOM and served as the inaugural Chief Data Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia from 2018 until late November 2021. During his tenure, Rivero led first of their kind initiatives to leverage data in Virginia, including the launch of DataSAGE, Virginia’s secure analytics and governance environment and the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT), Virginia’s first cross-agency, cloud-based, data sharing and analytics platform.

Rivero also served as the first Chief Data Officer and Chief Enterprise Architect for the Federal Transit Administration as well as a Physical Scientist at NOAA Fisheries, where he developed an enterprise-wide GIS system.

“After informally retiring from public service at the end of 2021, I’ve been eager to join an organization that truly understands how to help government agencies unleash the power of its data to improve community outcomes,” said Rivero. “I’m excited to join GCOM to scale the solutions developed in Virginia and guide government organizations through their journey from information to intelligence.”

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.