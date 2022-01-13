Dymax Announces New Partnership with WESCO Sales Group, Inc.

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, proudly welcomes its newest manufacturers’ representative, WESCO Sales Group, Inc, to their growing list of business partnerships.



Located in Bellevue, Washington, WESCO will focus their efforts on promoting and supporting the sales of Dymax light-curing solutions to the aerospace and defense and electric vehicle (EV) markets throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Consisting of a highly specialized team of professionals with extensive experience in marketing and business development, WESCO will act as a conduit between Dymax and key customers. They will focus their efforts on creating and growing cooperative relationships between companies, providing expert technical guidance and assistance to design streamlined, cost-effective manufacturing processes.

The new partnership will bring Dymax together with customers and provide them with a single source for automated dispense, coating, curing, and materials solutions. “Our relationship with WESCO will help expand our reach to critical OEM manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, as well as electric vehicle industries that may not be aware of Dymax’s 40 years of experience developing innovative light-curing technologies,” commented Brent Newblom, Channel Partner Manager for Dymax Americas.

Robert Monks, Managing Director for WESCO, stated, “We’re excited that Dymax has chosen to work with us to expand their business into key industrial markets. Along with our sales expertise and their extensive knowledge of light curing, we can help manufacturers improve their processes, expand their capabilities, enhance communications, and increase their bottom line.”

Backed by significant technical expertise, WESCO’s sales team can seamlessly support onsite implementation, and in conjunction with Dymax’s extensive knowledge of the light-curing industry, offer a complete manufacturing solution to companies. Together, this alliance builds upon the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

About Wesco

WESCO Sales Group is a leading manufacturer representative for the Pacific Northwest. Their dedicated team of technical sales engineers act as a conduit between companies and key customers, providing profitable growth and strong synergistic relationships across diverse markets.

For more information about Wesco, please visit their website at https://wesco-sales.com or email them at sales@wesco-sales.com,