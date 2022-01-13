Torque Lifestyle Brands Confident on $10m 2022 Revenue Projection as Customer ‘Glaxon™’ Rolls out across GNC™ Stores Nationally

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) (“Torque” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the manufacture of active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements, confirms that it is confident on their $10m revenue projection for 2022, as its customer ‘Glaxon™’ rolls out nationally through its partner GNC™.

Having announced in December that they have received a $4m purchase order from Glaxon for its GNC Partnership, the company’s JV, Zero Torque Manufacturing, began rolling product off the lines straight away. GLAXON is one of the fastest growing and most innovative brands in the active nutrition space. That growth has been driven by disruptive thought-provoking branding, product education, and transparent supplements that provide lifestyle solutions. GLAXON products have already received multiple industry awards in less than two years since launch. Glaxon and GNC announced in October 2021 that they had entered a partnership to roll out Glaxon product to stores nationally throughout 2022.

Josh Burris, CEO of GNC, said at the time that he was “excited to welcome such a fresh and innovative partner to GNC." He continued, "with unique ingredients and bold marketing, GLAXON is shaking up the industry and their products are a great addition to our shelves. Consumers look to GNC to introduce them to the latest and greatest in nutrition solutions, and we can't wait for them to meet this one-of-a-kind brand."

Zero Torque Manufacturing, the company’s majority owned JV subsidiary, recently announced that it closed 2021 on strong revenues of $2m and it had an order book for 2022 more than $5m at the close of the year. One of its major orders was for GLAXON, who have already received multiple industry awards in less than two years since their launch and will now be manufactured at the Zero Torque Facility in Texas. Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc. also announced in early December that its facility in Texas was coming online and the ‘go-live’ preparation was progressing according to plan.

