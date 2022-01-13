Surna Cultivation Technologies Signs $2.1 Million Contract

An Additional Multi-Million Dollar Contract Signed in Second Half of 2021

Louisville, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced it earned yet another multi-million dollar contract before the close of 2021.

“Today we are pleased to announce a signed contract for $2.1 million with a facility in Maryland,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales. “Earlier in 2021, Surna performed the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services for this 37,000 square feet of cultivation space. Thanks to the value added as a result of this work, we have been awarded the HVACD and controls equipment portion of the project.”

This project includes HVACD equipment for the veg, flower, mother, clone, and dry cure rooms, as well as comfort cooling in the office spaces. As part of the HVACD equipment order, Surna is providing its EnviroPro™ air handlers, IsoStream® fan coils, Surna by Anden dehumidifiers and humidifiers, boilers, and chillers. The project also includes controls design services and Surna’s proprietary controls system, SentryIQ®. The SentryIQ system will control the mechanical system, lighting, CO 2 injection , and exhaust/purge systems and intake.

Troy Rippe, Surna Cultivation Technologies Vice President - Operations and Development, stated, “SentryIQ’s sensors, controls and automation platform helps our customers achieve the precision environmental control, energy management, and advanced trending and monitoring required by serious controlled environment agriculture growers. We are confident that combined with Surna’s engineering services, controls design services and HVACD equipment, our customer will be able to efficiently produce high quality, high yield products for years to come.”

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

303.993.5271