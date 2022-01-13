Global Industry 4.0 Market Size To Hit USD 84.59 Billion by 2026 at a 19.4% CAGR (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Industry 4.0 Market By Technology [Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing], By End-User (Energy & Power, Aerospace, Logistics, Automotive, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industry 4.0 Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 84.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach around USD 334.18 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”
The COVID scenario, along with the global economic downturn, has altered global market figures. This is a comprehensive research that includes information on the primary and secondary drivers of the Industry 4.0 industry, along with market share, size, emerging trends, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.)
What is Industry 4.0? How big is the Industry 4.0 Market?
- Market Overview & Coverage:
Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is composed of robotic control, automation tools, and big data analytics that support efficient production and maneuver in any manufacturing sector. It not only augments the technology used but also enhances asset performance, material utilization, and other industrial procedures implicated in the industries.
Industry Major Market Players
- General Electric
- AIBrain
- General Vision
- Microsoft
- Siemens
- Amazon Web Services
- Mitsubishi
- FANUC
- Cisco
- HP
- Yaskawa
- SAP
- KUKA
- Intel
- ABB
- Stratasys
- Ansys
- IBM
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Industry 4.0 market and what is its expected growth rate?
- What are the primary driving factors that push the Industry 4.0 Market forward?
- What are the Industry 4.0 Industry's top companies?
- What are the different categories that the Industry 4.0 Market caters to?
- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
- In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Industry 4.0 Market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, by End-User, and by Regions
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Global Industry 4.0 Market: Growth Factors & Restraint
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are being rapidly adopted in the manufacturing industry
The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering the market growth.
- Lack of skilled workers familiar with AI and IoT technologies
Existing employees must be educated to operate new IoT and AI-enabled hardware and software. While industries are quick to adopt new technology, they face a shortage of highly educated engineers and workers familiar with AI and IoT.
Global Industry 4.0 Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 84.59 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2028
|USD 334.18 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|19.4% CAGR
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2028
|Key Market Players
|General Electric, Google, AIBrain, General Vision, Microsoft, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, Mitsubishi, FANUC, Cisco, HP, Yaskawa, SAP, KUKA, Intel, ABB, Stratasys, Ansys, IBM, and others
|Key Segment
|By Technology, By End-User, and By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Industry 4.0 Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global industry 4.0 market is segmented based on technology, end-user, and region.
- By technology, the IoT segment dominates the global industry 4.0 market during the study period
IoT is gaining popularity among several manufacturing industries, as technology enhances the efficiency of industrial production processes. The industrial gears connected with wireless technology, sensors, and data processing equipment would help industries to optimize the production rate, determine equipment’s real-time state, locate possible malfunctioning within the equipment, and organize proximity schedules for servicing & repairing of gears.
The rising trend for remotely handling the industrial manufacturing processes, especially under adverse conditions such as mining and submerged oil extraction sectors, is the leading factor for the growing adoption of IoT, which in turn propels the global industry 4.0 market.
Regional Dominance:
- The Asia Pacific industry 4.0 market will rise rapidly during the forecast period
The majority of the leading companies have established their manufacturing plants in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rapid technological advancement and relatively moderate investment for setting up a plant. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key countries within the region that are widely adopting robotics and wireless technology in production industries, thereby flourishing the Asia Pacific industry 4.0 market.
Browse the full “Industry 4.0 Market By Technology [Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing], By End-User (Energy & Power, Aerospace, Logistics, Automotive, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963
The global Industry 4.0 market is segmented into:
Global Industry 4.0 Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- 5G
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Blockchain
- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
- 3D Printing
Global Industry 4.0 Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis
- Energy & Power
- Aerospace
- Logistics
- Automotive
- Others
Key Insights from Primary Research
- According to our primary respondents' analysis, the Industry 4.0 market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of about 19.4% annually.
- Based on primary research, the value of the Industry 4.0 market was estimated to be about USD 84.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be worth approximately USD 334.18 Billion by 2028.
- Based on Technology segment, it was expected that the IoT segment will have the highest market share during 2021–2028.
- By region, the “Asia Pacific” region is witnessing remarkable growth for the industry 4.0 market during the forecast period.
